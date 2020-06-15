Bottled water packaging Market Key Insights and Industry Outlook 2020: Alpack Packaging, Alpha packaging ( Protective Packaging Solutions), Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation

Bottled water packaging market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

The bottled water packaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.86% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024.

The Bottled water packaging market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Alpack Packaging, Alpha packaging ( Protective Packaging Solutions), Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Exo Packaging, Graham Packaging Company, Greif, Inc, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Rpc Group PLC, Sidel International, Silgan Holdings, Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A. among others.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392709/bottled-water-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?Mode=70

Scope of the Report

Bottled water is considered among the highest consumed beverage owing to its convenience. Bottle packaging also makes it convenient for transportation of water over greater distances. Boiling water at home is time-consuming and energy inefficient and thereby resulting in significantly contributing towards bottled water packaging market size in the coming future. It has become an icon of a healthy lifestyle in emerging countries. In terms of geography, North America accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Plastic Packaging to Dominate the Market

– According to the National Association of Container Distributors, the push for lightweight packaging from consumers and businesses is spurring the growth of polyethylene terephthalate. Moreover, lightweight has been a focal point of the bottled water sector. According to the International Bottled Water Association, the average weight of a 16.9 ounce PET (half-liter) plastic bottle has dropped 48 percent to 9.89 grams from 2000 to 2014. This drop in weight is creating a market for bottled water plastic packaging market.

– Further, with the advancements in manufacturing coupled with lowering operational cost, resins and packaging are pacing the industrys growth. Low feedstock costs are encouraging the utilization and adoption of plastics bottle packagings.

– Moreover, focusing on their customers, brand owners are pushing design innovations in plastic bottling that are unparalleled in the rest of the packaging sector, such as weight savings in transport and manufacturing is fueling the bottled water plastic packaging market.

(Special Offer: Get flat 25% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392709/bottled-water-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?Mode=70

North America Held the Maximum Share in the Market

– According to the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) and the Beverage Marketing Corporation (BMC), Americans are drinking more bottled water than any other packaged beverage, carbonated soft drinks. Health awareness, a higher standard of living, and rising demand and consumption of bottled water are some of the major driving factors for the growth of bottled water packaging in North America.

– Moreover, in developed economies like the US and Canada, functional water is constantly becoming a major commercial and popular beverage category, as it is an appealing option for health-conscious consumers. Hence, augmenting the bottled water market.

– Moreover, the initiative for waste management systems is plateauing in their ability to increase post-consumer collection of PET bottles. For instance, Nestle waters piloting schemes to improve the plastic collection and sharing what they find to assess their scale-up and replicability from technical interventions like reverse vending machines to building an extended producer responsibility system.

– Such initiatives are making the North America region to dominate the bottled water packaging market

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392709/bottled-water-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?Mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Bottled water packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]