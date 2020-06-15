Automotive Automatic Transmission Market 2024 Precise Outlook – Aisin Seiki, Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Delphi Automotive

Automotive Automatic Transmission market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

The Automotive Automatic Transmission Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The Automotive Automatic Transmission market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Aisin Seiki, Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Delphi Automotive, Eaton Corporation, Fiat Powertrain Technologies, Getrag, Hilite International, Jatco, Magna International, NSK Global, Oerlikon Graziano, Tremec, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen among others.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392829/automotive-automatic-transmission-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?Mode=70

Scope of the Report

The automotive automatic transmission system market has been segmented by type, fuel type, and vehicle type. The demand for automotive automatic transmission vehicles has been growing for over past three years, especially in the developing countries, such as India, China, etc., due to heavy traffic and congestion, and overcrowded streets.

Key Market Trends

OEMs Focusing on Developing Advanced Automatic Transmission

The German automatic transmission supplier ZF developed a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The companys main focus was to improve fuel efficiency by using lightweight technology.

– The new gear set design consists of four planetary gear sets and five shift elements that help in minimizing the drag loss and improve transmission efficiency. The optional hydraulic impulse oil storage (HIS) offers start/stop function, which can increase the fuel savings.

– This new automatic transmission is hybrid compatible and can be used across all AWD dive concepts, which include AWD center differential integrated, integrated AWD system, and hang-on AWD.

During 2017, ZF manufactured 3.5 million units of its 8-speed automatic transmission for Aston Martin, FCA, JLR, and for the Volkswagen group. In 2019, the company received a billion dollar contract from BMW, in which, ZF is expected to supply its latest version of this 8-speed automatic transmission for a BMW’s series of models that may be launched in 2022.

Furthermore, ZF is also testing the possibilities in starting the production of this technology for China and the United States, where the shares of automatic passenger cars are high.

(Special Offer: Get flat 25% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392829/automotive-automatic-transmission-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?Mode=70

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, countries, such as China, India, and the ASEAN countries, are anticipated to witness high demand for automatic cars, especially India, with the continually growing vehicle population.

In India, the demand for automatic transmission cars and SUVs has significantly increased over the past three years.

During 2014-2015, the sales of passenger cars with automatic transmission accounted for 5% of the total sales. By the end of 2018, this figure increased to 12% of the total passenger car sales, accounting to about 3.7 lakh units a year. Maruti Suzuki was the largest producer of automatic cars in India, with sales accounting to over 1.5 lakh units in 2018.

Almost 80% of the cars sold in India are under the price range of 12 lakhs. Within this price range, Maruti Suzukis Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Baleno, Toyotas Yaris, and Hondas Amaze are the top-selling automatic transmission cars in the country.

Although most Indian buyers prefer a manual SUV, the demand for automatic transmission SUVs has increased over the past two years. Most of the premium SUV models available in the Indian market, such as Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Audi Q-Series, BMW X-Series, etc., have an automatic transmission as a standard system.

In the light of the worsening road conditions, advancements in technology, growing preference toward economy and convenience, and rising demand for fuel-efficient cars, the demand for automatic transmission vehicles in India is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392829/automotive-automatic-transmission-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?Mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Automotive Automatic Transmission Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]