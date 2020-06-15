Automotive Aluminum Parts High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC) Market Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities 2020

Automotive Aluminum Parts High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC) market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

The Automotive Aluminum Parts High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Georg Fischer Limited, Rheinmetall Automotive (KSPG AG (KS Kolbenschmidt GmbH)), Ryobi Die Casting Inc., Nemak, Endurance Technologies, Shiloh Industries, Inc., Martinrea Honsel, Pace Industries, Brabant Alucast among others.

Scope of the Report

The high pressure die casting (HPDC) process for automotive parts has been gradually increasing among die casting manufacturers as the overall output of the process resulted in designing smooth surfaces and thin wall components within short casting cycles. Also, HPDC has also been recognized as a well-suited process in the growing world of automation.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Lightweight Aluminum Auto parts

Aluminum components have been deployed in the automotive industry since the early 20th century. The growing demand for emission standards across the globe has urged automakers to adopt more lightweight auto parts in vehicles, which has resulted in an increased usage of aluminum materials from approximately 220 pounds to 340 pounds per car during 2000-2017. The trend for lightweight materials is likely to continue with the growing electric vehicles demand in the automotive industry. Thus, aluminum is anticipated to be highly used during the forecast period. However, there are other composite materials cheaper than aluminum, such as carbon composites and other metal alloys, etc., that are being experimented and introduced in the automotive industry successfully over a period from 2015 to 2017. The other composite materials are likely to slightly hinder the growth of automotive aluminum high pressure die casting parts during the forecast period.

Growing Expansion Activities for Aluminum HPDC Process among Manufactures

Many die casting parts manufacturers across the globe have significantly invested in the expansion of the aluminum high pressure die casting production process for automotive industry. During 2017-2018, North America has been recognized as one of the major regions with a larger number of investments and expansions of new production plants by major manufacturers like Nemak, Bocar, and George Fischer, mainly in the United States and Mexico. Europe and Asia-Pacific have also seen an increase in the production capacity of aluminum HPDC parts for automotive industry, owing to the increasing sales of electric vehicles in these regions during 2016-2017.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Automotive Aluminum Parts High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

