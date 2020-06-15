AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDERS MARKET WILL GENERATE NEW GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN UPCOMING YEAR | PROMINENT PLAYERS: NEUROCHLORE, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, YAMO PHARMACEUTICALS, CUREMARK, SERVIER

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a group of neurological conditions, which hampers developmental of social interaction, communication and use of verbal and non-verbal language. The exact cause is still unknown. People with autism have issues in carrying out regular activities. Children with autism have issues during social interaction. Social interaction and communication are the core impairments of ASD, whereas, seizures, sensory issues, anxiety, sleep deficits, self-injury and others are associated symptoms. There is no definitive treatment for the treatment of core symptoms yet, however, the FDA have approved many drugs for associated symptoms. For instance, antipsychotics such as risperidone and aripripazole are used in treating irritability associated with disorder.

The global autism spectrum disorders market is segmented on the basis of type, and treatment type. Based on type, the market is segmented as autistic disorder, pervasive developmental disorder, Asperger syndrome and others. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented as drug therapy and communication & behavioral therapy.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Yamo Pharmaceuticals, Curemark, Servier, Neurochlore, etc.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Autism Spectrum Disorders Market globally. This report on ‘Autism Spectrum Disorders Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Market Dynamics

The autism spectrum disorders market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development for discovery of novel therapies. Growing pipeline for the autism spectrum disorder is one of the prime factors for the growth of the market. There is no current therapies for the treatment of autism spectrum disorders, which have increased number of untreated population. For instance, autism prevalence has increased by 15% in children, affecting 1 out of 59 children, the CDC. Moreover, increasing government efforts to increasing knowledge regarding autism is boosting the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced to invest USD 27 million in the next five years to conduct the Study to Explore Early Development (SEED). This is one of the largest studies in the U.S., which will help in identifying risk factors in children for autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Table of Contents:

Scope Of The Study Key Takeways Research Methodology Autism Spectrum Disorders Landscape Autism Spectrum Disorders – Key Market Dynamics Autism Spectrum Disorders – Global Market Analysis Autism Spectrum Disorders – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type Autism Spectrum Disorders – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End User Autism Spectrum Disorders Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Autism Spectrum Disorders, Key Company Profiles

Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

