3D Rendering Services Market in UK – Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends And Forecast To 2025

3D rendering, which is a two dimensional representation of 3D wireframe model, has significantly increased in the past years due to increasing applications across diverse industries. 3D rendering is largely used in the construction industry where home makers provide a 3D model of an architecture and interior design plan to their customers. Media and entertainment industry vertical, especially gaming and film industries are trying to explore new channels of service delivery and are starting to showcase potential in the 3D rendering services market.

The UK 3D rendering services market was valued at $955 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $6,998 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on type, the 3D walkthrough and animation segment dominated the market in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Also, the segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its rise in demand among the architects and designers to present their plan in front of clients as 3D rendering and animated walkthroughs are able to create a very realistic experience.

Based on end user, the UK 3D rendering services market was led by real estate companies in 2016, owing to significant growth in investment in real estate sectors, which drives the adoption of latest tools and technologies to provide realistic visualization to their customers. However, the designers segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Redhound Studios Ltd., F10 Studios Ltd., Blackpoint Design, Jarvis Design, David Hier Render Studio, VisEngine Digital Solutions, XS CAD Limited, 3D Power, Archi-Vista, and Atelier York.

