2025 Projection: Portable Generator Market 2020 | Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast 2026

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

Global Portable Generator Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Portable Generator Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast And Business Opportunity.

>>

Need a PDF of the global market report? Visit: https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12592&RequestType=Sample

The increase in the downtime of business all over the world because of the outages of power because of weather has been resulting in a need for the power supply which is uninterrupted. This is the major factor which is driving the global portable generator market growth.

Scope of The Report:

Portable Generator Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Portable Generator Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

The portable generators have been designed for providing the AC based current for the standalone and non-hardwired applications. The increase in the adoption of the portable generators because of the rapid growth of the construction industry has also been fostering the growth of the market. The tools of the market of all sizes like the drivers, drills, air hammers and compressors have been used widely in the sector of construction. The portable generators have been majorly used for the newer construction projects where a lot of the work has been carried out in nights and the conditions where the power grids do not have easy access.

On product basis, the global portable generator market has been segmented into the gaseous generators and diesel generators. The diesel segment had been dominating the market as the variants are providing the advantages like the longer life of service and the capability of withstanding the heavier loads. Furthermore, the diesel variants have been the preferred options when it comes to the industries like mining, construction and the oil & gas due to the enhanced efficiency of fuel.

In terms of the power range, the global portable generator market has been dominated by the lower power segment and the segments are mostly used in the residential areas and have been dominating the market because of the increase in the houses and need due to air conditioners and refrigerators. In terms of the end use, the global portable generator market is segmented into the residential, industrial and commercial sectors. There is further segmentation in the industrial segment into the mining, construction, oil & gas and mining industry in the overall market.

Key Players in the Portable Generator Market Report

The major players in the global portable generator market are Kohler Co., Generac Power Systems, Cummins, Briggs and Stratton Corporation, Caterpillar Inc and the Honda Siel Power Products and these players have been engaged in the development of the innovative products.

Portable Generator Market Key Market Segments:

By End-user:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Application:

Emergency

Prime/Continuous

By Fuel:

Gasoline (Petrol)

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others

By Power Rating:

Below 5 kW

5–10 kW

10–20 kW

Increased Electric Power Consumption Leading To The Growth In The Global Portable Generator Market

The last few years have seen an increase significantly in the electric power consumption in the sectors of oil and gas, aerospace, defense and automotive along with IT and Telecommunication sector and also agriculture. Furthermore, the global electricity demand has been expected to almost increase by half of more than what it is currently and therefore the market is going to be supplemented. The global portable generator market has over the years been one which is valued significantly and has been expected to be valued further in the next few years.

The increase in the environmental awareness has been seeing the growth in demand for the portable generators as being a sustainable source of energy through biofuel. The biofuel is also similar to the fuels which are petroleum based and therefore can be used directly as a substitute for the diesel fuels. In addition, the biofuel provides is something that provides independence of energy for the countries like Italy and Japan.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Asia Is Expected To Be The Biggest Regional Global Portable Generator Market

The greatest generator of revenue in the global portable generator market has been the region of Asia Pacific. The growth of regional markets has been attributed to the increase in the consumption of the electric power by users in the residential sectors in the countries of Singapore and China. The consumption has been followed by the North American Sector and they are the second in the market. India and China have the greatest impact in the global portable generator market.

Need a PDF of the global market report? Visit: https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12592&RequestType=Methodology

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Portable Generator Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global Portable Generator Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Portable Generator Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Portable Generator Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Portable Generator Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Portable Generator Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Portable Generator Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.