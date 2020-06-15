2025 Projection: Hydrostatic Testing Market 2020-2026 : Regional markets, Technology, Types, and Applications

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

Hydrostatic Testing Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of 4.25% over the forecast to 2025.

Hydrostatic Testing Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Hydrostatic Testing market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Hydrostatic testing is a way in which pressure vessels such as pipelines, plumbing, gas cylinders, boilers and fuel tanks can be tested for strength and leaks. The test involves filling the vessel or pipe system with a liquid, usually water, which may be dyed to aid in visual leak detection, and pressurization of the vessel to the specified test pressure.

The hydrostatic testing market, as considered under the scope of the report, includes the market sizing only for hydrostatic testing equipment such as pumps, pressure gauges (master gauges and backup gauges), relief valves and others (pressure plugs, etc.). Moreover, the overview of the global hydrostatic testing services market is also covered separately under a section of the report.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydrostatic Testing. This report studies the global market size of Hydrostatic Testing, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydrostatic Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Some major key players for Global Hydrostatic testing Market are Cosmo Instruments, Galiso, Hydro-Test Products, Greene™s Energy Group, International Pipeline Products Limited, H. Lorimer Corp., JM Test Systems, Pumps Australia Pty Ltd, Rice HYDRO, Resato International B.V., China Joy Machinery and Equipment Limited, Petersen Products, Cat Pumps, Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Energy Services International and others.

Hydrostatic Testing Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Pumps

Pressure Gauges

Relief Valves

Others

By Application

Oil & Gas

Plant Processing

Water

Aircraft

Construction

Fire & Safety

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Hydrostatic Testing market report consists of the world™s crucial region market share, size (volume), trends including the product profit, price, value, production, capacity, capability utilization, supply, and demand. Besides, market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level have been provided. The geographic areas covered in this report: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Hydrostatic Testing status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Hydrostatic Testing manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

