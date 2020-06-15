2025 Projection: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Focuses on SWOT analysis, Industry Synopsis, Development Plans 2020 to 2026

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast And Business Opportunity.

>>

Need a PDF of the global market report? Visit: https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12587&RequestType=Sample

There is a considerable requirement for GIS in the agriculture sector for crop management, livestock monitoring, and the management & monitoring of soil and the irrigation of farmlands. The development of the global agriculture industry, paired with the rising penetration of tech in the field, is predicted to power the development of the GIS market.

Scope of The Report:

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Geographic Information System (GIS) Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

A geographic information system stores, captures, manages, and analyzes geographical data and helps in comprehending and recognizing spatial trends and relationship from such geographically referenced info. GIS software is employed for accident analysis, mapping, transportation planning, rerouting design, landslide hazard zonation, disaster management and mitigation, navigation, and others.

The global geographic information system (GIS) market is divided by type of GIS software, component, end user, functions, and region. By component, the market is segmented into services and software. By type of GIS software, the market is divided into server GIS, desktop GIS, mobile GIS, developer GIS, and others. By function, it is divided into surveying, mapping, navigation & telematics, location-based services, and others. Based on end user section, it is segment into agriculture, defense, construction, oil & gas, transportation & logistics, utilities, and others. By region, the geographic information system (GIS) market is analyzed across Europe, North America, LAMEA, and Asia Pacific.

The GIS market for the agriculture sector is predicted to develop at the max CAGR during the coming period. GIS solutions assist farmers to attain reduced costs and elevated productivity by allowing land resources’ better management. GIS can lower the vulnerability of small and marginal farmers and danger of marginalization globally. Moreover, there is a considerable requirement for GIS in the agriculture sector for crop management, livestock monitoring, and the management & monitoring of soil and the irrigation of farmlands. The development of the global agriculture industry, paired with the rising penetration of tech in the field, is predicted to power the development of the GIS market.

Key Players in the Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Report

The major players included in the global geographic information system (GIS) market forecast are Hexagon AB, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri), Autodesk Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd., Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd. (Cadcorp), Caliper Corporation, Harris Corporation, SuperMap Software Co., and Maxar Technologies Inc.

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Key Market Segments:

By Offering:

Hardware GIS collectors Imaging sensors LiDAR Total stations GNSS/GPS antennas

Software Desktop GIS Server GIS Developer GIS Mobile GIS Remote sensing software

Services

By Function

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and navigation

Location-based services

By the End-User

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Growth In Adoption Of GIS In Transportation To Power The Development Of The Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Rise in requirement of geographic information system (GIS) solutions in urban planning and developing smart cities, growth in adoption of GIS in transportation, and rise in adoption of GIS software in facilities management are the major factors that power the development of the global geographic information system (GIS) market. Moreover, the acceptance of cloud GIS and 4D GIS software is predicted to power geographic information system (GIS) market growth. The acceptance of geographic information system software was max in the logistics & transportation sector.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Asia Pacific Is Predicted To Be The Quickest-Developing Area In The Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the quickest-developing area in the global GIS market. With the rising infrastructural development in different nations in the area, GIS is predicted to be employed for urban development programs and smart city planning. China is spending heavily in urban area planning and infrastructure growth. This spending in the construction sector might power the market for geospatial surveying technologies such as GIS collectors and GNSS receivers. The growth of the construction sector in Japan is creating growth avenues for the GIS market in construction operations.

Need a PDF of the global market report? Visit: https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12587&RequestType=Methodology

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.