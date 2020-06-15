2025 Projection: Air Fresheners Market 2020 by Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation 2026

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

Air fresheners is a consumable product designed to remove or mask unpleasant odor especially those associated with oils, petroleum products, homes or commercial places. Air freshener is use to fill a particular area, room or entire home with pleasant fresh fragrance. There are several methods and brands of air freshener including candles, electric air fresheners, gels, sprays/aerosols. Air freshening is not only limited to present day sprays, air freshening also can part of organic and everyday house hold items. However, air fresheners are particularly used for odor elimination, so many people use air fresheners for the pleasant odors they emit.

ACS Giftware Industrial Ltd.

Ada Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.

Air Delights Inc.

California Scents

Car Freshener Corporation

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Farcent Enterprise Co.

Godrej Household Products Ltd.

Jarden Corporation.

Henkel KGaA

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

SC Johnson & Son Inc.

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Air Fresheners industry.

Air Freshener Market by Product Type,

Candles

Electric Air Fresheners (Plug-in)

Gels

Sprays/Aerosols

Others

Based upon product segment, Sprays/Aerosols product type segment has significant market share in historic year and it is expected to maintain its dominance in forecast period.

Air Freshener Market by Application Type,

Cars

Corporate Offices

Residential

Others

Based upon Application segment, Residential segment has significant market share in historic year and it is expected to maintain its dominance in forecast period.

Air Freshener Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Air Fresheners Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global Air Fresheners Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Air Fresheners Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Air Fresheners Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Air Fresheners Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Air Fresheners Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Air Fresheners Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

