2025 Projection: Air Compressor Market 2020: Challenges, Drivers, Analysis, Types, Applications and Forecast 2026

Air Compressor Market is valued at USD 17.88 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 22.35 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.24% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for energy efficient equipments is driving the global Air Compressor market growth.

Air Compressor Market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Air Compressor Market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications

An air compressor is a machine designed to compress air to a higher pressures and convert it into the potential energy. Generally, there are two types of compressors: positive displacement and dynamic. Air compressors are applicable in a wide range of environments such as factories where products are assembled as well as in cars are serviced such as gas stations and auto workshops. Additionally, air compressors have various applications for both businesses and at home to get work done efficiently.

The demand of air compressor is continuously increasing due to its application in various industry verticals right from small business to home. It is used to get work done efficiently and safely in all environments. The demand of air compressor has started from the mining and metal fabrication industry for better equipping purpose. Recently, air compressor has become the necessities of almost all the industries whether it is in assembly plants, plastics, refineries, food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical and many other industries. As per industrial assessment center reported that around 15% of air compressors done efficiently savings. In last few years, rapid industrialization has led to increase in the wide acceptance of air compressors. Approximately 90% of all the manufacturing companies are widely adapted to air compressors during manufacturing process and production. However, initial investment is relatively high which may hamper the growth of this market. In spite of that, technological advancements in different systems can provide opportunities in the coming years without causing any negative environmental effects.

Key Players for Air Compressor Market Report“

Some major key players for Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market are Kobe Steel Ltd, Atlas Copco AB, Elgi Equipments Limited, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Suzler Ltd, Ebara Corporations, Porter Cable, VMAC Global Technology Inc, Campbell Hausfled, Doosan Infracore Portable Power and others.

Air Compressor Market Segmentation:“

By Type

Portable

Stationary

By Technology

Reciprocating

Rotary screw

Rotary centrifugal electrolyte

By Lubrication Method

Oiled

Oil-free

By Power Rating

0-100 kW

101-300 kW

301-500 kW

501 kW & above

By Industry

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Medical

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

