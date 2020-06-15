2025 Projection: AI for Cybersecurity Market 2020 Product Type, Applications/end user, Key Players and Geographical Regions 2026

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

Artificial intelligence is the new golden ring for cybersecurity developers, thanks to its potential to not just automate functions at scale but also to make contextual decisions based on what it learns over time. This can have big implications for security personnel—all too often, companies simply don’t have the resources to search through the haystack of anomalies for the proverbial malicious needle.

This report focuses on the global AI for Cybersecurity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI for Cybersecurity development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Cynea

FireEye

Check Point

Symantec

Sophos

IBM

JASK

Zensed

Disrupt6

High-Tech Bridge

Status Today

Sovereign Intelligence

Securonix

Fortinet

Cylance

Vectra

Harvest.ai

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Critical Infrastructure Security

Application Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Internet of Things (IoT) Security

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SME

Military

Government

Hospital

Individual

Others

AI for Cybersecurity market report consists of the world’s crucial region market share, size (volume), trends including the product profit, price, value, production, capacity, capability utilization, supply, and demand. Besides, market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level have been provided. The geographic areas covered in this report: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications (end users). All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from BrandEssenceResearch and presented in this report.

After complete market engineering with calculations for market statistics; market size estimations; market forecasting; market breakdown; and data triangulation, extensive primary research was conducted to gather information and verify and validate the critical numbers arrived at. In the complete market engineering process, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were extensively used, along with several data triangulation methods, to perform market estimation and market forecasting for the overall market segments and sub segments listed in this report. Extensive qualitative and further quantitative analysis is also done from all the numbers arrived at in the complete market engineering process to list key information throughout the report.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI for Cybersecurity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI for Cybersecurity development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI for Cybersecurity are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

