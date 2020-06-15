2025 Projection: 3D Printing Market 2020-2026 Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

>>

3D Printing Market Increased investment on healthcare expenditure and various technological advancements in software for easy operations are key drivers for Global 3D Printings Market.

3D Printing Market is valued at 10.27 USD Billion in 2017 and expected to reach USD 39.03 Billion by 2024 with the CAGR of 21.01% over the forecast period.

3D printing is the process of making three-dimensional solid object in a digital format. This process is achieved using additive processes. As compare to traditional manufacturing techniques such as CNC machining 3D printing provides many advantages. High printing speed and faster production, easy accessibility, good quality etc., are the benefits of 3D printing. The printing process varies by technology such as Stereo lithography, Fused Deposition modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Selective Laser melting, Electron Beam melting, Laminated Object manufacturing, Digital Light processing and Others. 3D Printing segments various printer types such as Desktop 3D printer, Industrial 3D printer and Others.

There are various factors driving the growth of the 3D Printing one of the majors driving the growth of the market are technological advancements promising gains in speed and flexibility due to its benefits. Less reduction of waste material for complex products is another factor driving the demand of 3D Printing. Initiatives taken by government in Research & Development is expected to promote the growth of 3D Printing market. For instance, the Australian government, in partnership with 3D printing bureau and reseller, Objective 3D, has announced USD 2 million (AUD) in funding for a new additive manufacturing (AM) virtual hub.However, eqipments used in 3D printing process is very high which is expected to hamper the growth of 3D Printing market over the forecast period.

Global 3D Printing market report covers prominent players like Stratasys Ltd, 3D Systems Corporation, The Exone Company, Arcam Group, Materialise NV, Mcor Technologies Ltd, EOS GmbH, Organovo Holdings Inc, 3D Ceram, Carbon 3D, MX3D, SciakyInc, Voxeljet AG and Others.

3D Printing Market Segmentation

By Printer Type

Desktop 3D printer

Industrial 3D printer

Others

By Use Type

Commercial

Personal

By Technology

Stereo lithography

Fused Deposition modelling

Selective Laser Sintering

Selective Laser melting

Electron Beam melting

Laminated Object manufacturing

Digital Light processing

Others

By Material

Polymers

Metals & Alloys

Ceramics

Others

By Application

Consumer Products

Automobiles

Aerospace

Healthcare

Defense

Architecture

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Stratasys Ltd

3D Systems Corporation

The Exone Company

Arcam Group

Materialise NV

Mcor Technologies Ltd

EOS GmbH

Organovo Holdings Inc

3D Ceram

Carbon 3D

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global 3D Printing Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global 3D Printing Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global 3D Printing Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global 3D Printing Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global 3D Printing Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global 3D Printing Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global 3D Printing Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

