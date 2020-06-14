Wireless Brain Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2026

Neurological disorders are recognized as one of the most prevalent disorders with a high burden to the patients, their families, and society. 20 million Americans experience some form of neuropathy, and about 16% of U.S. households contain an individual with brain impairment. According to the Federal Interagency Forum on Aging-Related Statistics, 35.8% of persons aged 85 years and older have moderate or severe memory impairment. The prevalence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s among others are increasing. Rising technological advancements have resulted in the advent of wireless brain sensors technology. The wireless brain sensors can monitor intracranial pressure/temperature and can be deployed for the monitoring of patients suffering from traumatic brain injuries and other neurological disorders. The advances in science and technology have led to a great advancement in healthcare. This has resulted in the growth of the life span of humans as several medicines and procedures are available to overcome these diseases. The years of living have increased however, the years of healthy living are greatly impacted. The rising geriatric population has resulted in the growing prevalence of these diseases. Moreover, rising stress levels are also affecting mental health. These factors will act as drivers for the growth of the wireless brain sensors market. However, government regulations and reimbursement on these devices will hamper the market growth.

Based on the product, the market is fragmented into Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices, Sleep monitoring devices and others. These devices measure the movement a person make during your sleep and this data is then used in an ‘algorithm’ to estimate sleep time and quality

Based on the market segment by applications, the market is segmented into Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Sleep Disorders, Traumatic Brain Injuries, Epilepsy and Others

For better understanding on the market dynamics of wireless brain sensors market, detailed analysis was conducted for different countries in the region including North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World.

Some of the major players operating in the market include EMOTIV Inc, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Muse, Neurosky, Neuroelectrics, Neuronetrix, Wearable Sensing, Somaxis and Bitbrain Technologies

