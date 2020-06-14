Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2026

Wi-Fi Analytics involves the use of Wi-Fi networks to collect data on Wi-Fi devices such as smartphones, Laptops and other electronic devices. This technology has emerged as the most widespread and versatile connectivity solution and is being adopted across several business verticals. Over the past decade, the retail vertical has witnessed tremendous growth and is anticipated to drive the Wi-Fi Analytics market by deploying guest Wi-Fi to provide free internet connectivity.

Reasons for Growth of the Wi-Fi Analytics Market

The market has witnessed a significant growth especially due to the rising competition from online and offline retail businesses, deployment of public Wi-Fi across physical venues, increasing brick and motor businesses and penetration of smartphone devices. In addition, the increasing initiative by government for smart city development across several regions has further accelerated the growth of the sector. The revolution in Wi-Fi analytics market took place by the penetration of smartphone devices worldwide. The increasing adoption of Wi-Fi analytics solutions and services is displayed high in verticals such as retail, hospitality, sports and leisure, and healthcare, which has eventually boosted the growth of the market globally. However, the privacy of data and government regulation & policies are the major restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on the component, the Wi-Fi analytics market is bifurcated into Solutions and Services. Nowadays wireless networks are becoming a powerful tool for boosting productivity and encouraging information sharing. Further, Wi-Fi is the enabler of so many new applications from Enterprise BYOD and mobility solutions to smart home connectivity

Based on deployment type, the Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Wi-Fi analytics enables an organization in using the information available through the wireless network, to make better decisions about its physical space

Based on application, the Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented into Footfall Analytics, Customer Engagement, Customer Experience Management, Customer Behavior Analytics, Customer Loyalty Management and Other Applications. In order to provide enhanced luxury experience to the customer, various hostel chains are now providing free Wi-Fi hotspot in-cab connection from the airport to the hotel

Based on end use, the Wi-Fi analytics market is fragmented into Smart Infrastructure, Retail, Sports & Leisure, Hospitality and Others. Today, a number of hotels and restaurants provide a Wi-Fi platform, which offers several tools to incentivize their guests to bond with their brand

For better understanding on the market dynamics of the Wi-Fi analytics market, detailed analysis was conducted for different countries in the region including North America (United States, Canada and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World

Some of the major players operating in the market include, Cisco Systems, SkyFii Limited, Ruckus Networks, Fortinet, Inc., Purple, Hughes Network Systems, Zebra Technologies, Cloud4Wi, Aruba and Euclid

