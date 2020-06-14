Ventilation Fan Market Outlook 2020 | Business development | Research Report 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ventilation Fan market.

The global ventilation fan market size was valued at USD 2.29 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a 7.7% CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is driven by the rising awareness regarding the benefits of ventilation in household sector. A periodic dilution of metabolic pollutants is essential for healthy living. Ventilation fans have the ability to maintain a good indoor air quality by diluting and removing the pollutants emitted within a space, which is a major contributor to the health and comfort of the building occupants.These products help remove pollutant and bacteria buildups and reduce moisture and odor.

Reducing average sizes of apartments in all the major cities, including Beijing, Cairo, and Zurich, as a part of building affordable housing, is attributed to the rising demand or ventilation fans. Rising preference of millennials for affordable homes at prime locations over large flats in far-flung suburbs is expected to contribute to this trend.In general, small apartments have limited window set-ups which restricts proper air circulation. Additionally, small floor plans with negligible control over certain irritants and concentrated levels of pollutants in each room together contribute to poor air quality in such places. Thus, exhaust fans are used for proper ventilation.

Numerous research studies have proved that poor indoor air quality has been a serious cause of various health issues. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 3.8 million people die every year from illnesses caused by household air pollution. Among these, 27% of deaths are caused by pneumonia, 18% from stroke, 27% from ischemic heart disease, 20% from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and 8% from lung cancer.

The use of ventilation fans can alleviate the issue of respiratory diseases as it helps maintain an ideal temperature and air quality across the rooms. They create a healthy indoor environment by pulling excess moisture and unwanted odor from a room. The deployment of such products can reduce chemical fume buildup and other contaminants that can be harmful when breathed in. this factor is anticipated to drive the product demand from residential, commercial, and industrial areas.

Axial ventilation fan contributed a market share of more than 65% in 2018. These products are majorly installed in industrial places, as they require less power to run and can move high volume of air. The market revenue from centrifugal ventilation fan is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2025. These products are suitable for residential and commercial application as they can be attached to ducts and tubes which leads to high pressure air flow. These ventilation fans are comparatively more durable and suitable for pollution filtration systems and caustic or corrosive environments.

Metal ventilation fan contributed a revenue share of more than 70% in the global ventilation fan market in 2018, owing to the first-mover advantage. Furthermore, the sturdiness and strength of metallic blades makes the product capable of moving more air leading to better air circulation. Secondly, their durability of the material owing to the strength of the metal, usually makes them durable. All these factors are projected to positively influence the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years.

The market revenue from plastic ventilation fan is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2025. These products are lower in cost in comparison to their metal counterparts. The plastic product are lightweight and noise free, which helps them consume significantly lower amount of electricity over the metal ventilation fans. Thus, the product is suitable to the modern households focused on energy efficiency. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Wall-mounted ventilation fan contributed the market share of more than 60% in 2018. These products help with heavy duty air circulation. They do not require hardwiring, which makes the installation easier. Thus, most of the houses which have not been pre-designed to accommodate a ventilation fan are installed with wall mounted ventilation fans.

Ceiling-mounted ventilation fan is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2025. The newly built houses and work floors are pre-designed to accommodate the ceiling mounted fans, especially in warm climatic conditions. As hot air rises up toward the roof, the ceiling mounted products provide an appropriate solution to exhaust the warm air and help maintain the room temperature.

Industrial application contributed the ventilation fan market share of more than 45% in 2018. These heavy-duty products are used to defumigate and exhaust warm and contaminated air. They are mostly required in spray painting, grinding and polishing, abrasive blasting, dip tank, and welding areas. Their application has been dominant owing to the government regulations and policies pertaining to the safety of employee health.

The residential segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2025. The rise in health issues have drawn peoples attention toward better mechanical ventilation and thus, the application is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

North America was the largest market for ventilation fan, accounting for more than 30% of the global revenue share in 2018. Most new age builders in U.S. strictly abide by Passive House standard which is related to quality, comfort, and energy efficiency. As a result, they heavily rely upon exhaust fansfor energy-efficient, airtight homes. These factors are expected to contribute to the regional growth in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2025. Countries, including China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea have evolved as the manufacturing hubs as a result of easy access to human labor and growing demand from manufacturing, service, and government among other sectors. Additionally, most governments have implemented strict norms for employee safety. These factors together have been propelling the regional market growth. Since 2001, the implementation of code GB 50325-2001, by the China State Quality Supervision-Inspection-Quarantine Administration and the Chinese the Ministry of Construction focuses on maintaining the quality of indoor air pollution in civil building. Similarly, TJ36-1979, the Hygienic Standards for Industrial Enterprise Designing by the Ministry of Health addresses dust standards related to different production processes.

Some of the key market players include Crompton; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Havells India Ltd.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Rexnord Electronic & Control Ltd.; Surya Roshni Ltd.; Systemair AB; and Volution Group Plc. Organizations have been spending on research and development of new products, which are expected to be efficient in extracting air from a closed space, are energy efficient, noise free, sync with the design of the room and are easy to clean. Furthermore, a similar endeavor from the raw material suppliers can be seen for upgrading their raw material.

