User Provisioning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2026

User Account Provisioning, also known as user provisioning, is software that intends to help organizations to secure and manage the user’s information on multiple systems and applications. It majorly refers to the management of user rights and privileges and is also considered as identity management procedure which defines unique methods of managing an individual’s digital identity, authentication and authorization rights. User provisioning applications provide necessary framework to the enterprises to efficiently govern and access data. The growing need for centrally managed, reliable user provisioning solutions, increasing traction of security and risk mitigation have been the driving factors behind the tremendous growth of the user provisioning market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of cloud-based single sign-on and password management solutions are the other contributing parameters in the potential of the market. These solutions aim to ensure cost minimization for the companies, bring operational efficiency and growth of the business. User provisioning solutions play consistent and vital roles in an IT business vertical. They enable IT administrators to create and manage user accounts in IT systems and to add users based on their roles and approval of high-level profiles in the organization. However, with the ever-increasing user provisioning market, the security threats are evolving over the period. Lack of expertise and security and inability to mitigate such threats are some of the restraints hampering the growth of user provisioning market. To date, organizations are still adopting manual processes of user authentication thereby increasing workload and time. Hence, it becomes imperative to adopt an automated provisioning and de-provisioning solution.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on components, the user provisioning market is classified into solutions and services. The service component of user provisioning occupies the dominant share in the market as it has gained acceptance among the enterprises for provisioning the access request of the users and for providing internal security. Managed services, a sub-segment of service component has significantly gained traction in the recent years owed to efficient services offered by managed service vendors to the client’s ineffective management of the user account and authorizations based on business needs. User provisioning services and solutions help in securing the systems, data and applications from unauthorized access and enhance employee productivity, thereby increasing compliance efficiency.

Based on business application, the market is segmented into role management, administration and management user log management, password management and user governance and compliance. Role management is the fastest-growing segment of business applications in user provisioning market as it majorly offers real-time user provisioning and authorization to IT administrators.

Based on business function, the market is classified into information technology, administration, human resource, marketing and sales and finance.

Based on service, the market is classified into professional services and managed services

Based on the deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises

Based on organization size, the market is classified into small, medium and large enterprises. The SME segment is expected to gain a larger market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cloud-based offerings among organizations.

Based on the market segment by industry vertical, the market is segmented into telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), education, government and public sector, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities and others.

For better understanding of the market penetration of user provisioning, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and the Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of world. North America constitutes the largest market share and is estimated to hold prominent position in years to come. Since North America continues to witness rising number of thefts and fraud incidents it has driven many organizations to adopt innovative technology and techniques for security provisions. To add on, Asia Pacific region has also showcased an advanced and dynamic adoption of innovative technologies and remains a lucrative region for the user provisioning and Identity and Access Management Solutions.

Some of the major players operating in the market include IBM, Oracle, CA Technologies, Microsoft, Hitachi ID Systems, SAP, Dell, Happiest Minds, OneLogin and EmpowerID.

