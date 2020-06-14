Telematic Control Units Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2026

Telematics Control Unit (TCU) is the embedded onboard system in a vehicle that controls wireless tracking, diagnostics and communication to/from the vehicle. In other words, it is the heart and brain of the automobile that controls the tracking of the vehicle. The TCU is a small computer that listens to the communications of other electronic systems in the car and then interprets and disperses that data as required. Telematics Control Unit (TCU) provides real-time directions and re-routing in case of a traffic jam, speed, performance of the vehicle, auto dials an emergency number if a vehicle has an accident, and so much more; keeping driver and passengers safe. Further, the system can also be used in the case of electronic tolling and vehicle tracking, among many others. A Vehicle telematics solution consists of the three fundamental building blocks namely Telematics Control Unit, Telematics Cloud Server and Front End- Web app and Mobile App. Telematics Control Unit (TCU) is the central component of a telematics system that two-way has communication interfaces with the in-vehicle network (CAN Bus) and the back-end cloud server (GPRS). Information collected by the telematics Control Unit (TCU), is then sent to Telematics Cloud Server via a GPRS/cellular network and to store them into a database for further processing. The Cloud-based telematics server consists of a web server, an application server, and a database. The web server and application server ensure a seamless exchange of data between the database and front-end application, often a web app or a mobile app. The Front End- Web app and Mobile App helps end-user to get access to the stored data in the telematics cloud server either via a desktop or mobile application. In case of further analysis of the collected data, these data can be fed into a third-party.

With the ongoing technological advancement in the automotive industry, it is expected that the telematics services also have a significant role to play in this revolution. The introduction of autonomous vehicle connected cars and the emerging technology like Machine to Machine (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data analytics to provide better navigation, vehicle management, safety, entertainment, and other such functionalities including growing consumer demand for comfortable and convenient ride, it is expected to drive the telematics control unit market positively over the forecast period. Further, considerable investments from key stakeholders and the advancements in the semiconductor and embedded systems industry are also anticipated to boost the market growth of the Telematics Control Unit in the following years. However, security concerns related to the telematics control unit device and slow market penetration might be considered as a restraint of the telematics control unit market.

Based on product type, the market is fragmented into 2G/2.5G, 3G, and 4G. With high bandwidth and reduced latency, the latest mobile network standard 4G products offer a wide range of attractive features to keep the vehicle up-to-date and the drivers connected to what matters to them

Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into Passenger and Commercial. Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market majorly contributes to passenger vehicles, light, and heavy commercial vehicles, and buses as well

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into Safety and Security, Information and Navigation and Other Applications. In 2018; the European Union has mandated that every new car sold in Europe is fitted with the 112 eCall system. eCall is automated 112-based emergency assistance from your vehicle in case of a serious accident

For better understanding on the market dynamics of telematics control unit market, detailed analysis was conducted for different countries in the region including North America (United States, Canada and Rest of North America), Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World

Some of the major players operating in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, LG Electronics, Harman International, Delphi Automotive PLC, Visteon Corporation, Denso Corporation, Magneti Marelli, Ficosa International S.A, Texas Instruments Inc.

