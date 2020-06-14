Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Critical Communication Market, Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast – May 2025

The Global Critical Communication Market was valued at USD 11.86 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 24.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.32% from 2017 to 2025.

The Critical Communication session covers a broad range of related topics such as emergency communication, public safety, etc that include activities linked to any situation of emergency, to prevention of or protection from events that could danger the safety of the general public. Benefits of critical communication includes â€“ enhanced worker safety, cost effective, better life and management, high durability and reliability, group communications, support of specialized mobile workflows, value added features and functionality, and enterprise-class accessory ecosystem.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Standardization of infrastructure platform

1.2 Increasing demand to modernize old equipments

1.3 Increasing adoption of critical communication

1.4 Enhancements in critical communication solutions

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Budget constraints

2.2 Interoperability issues

2.3 Poor standardization of systems

2.4 Restricted bandwidth spectrum

Market Segmentation:

The Global Critical Communication Market is segmented on the offerings, end user, network technology, and region.

1. Offerings:

1.1 Software

1.2 Hardware

2. By End User:

2.1 Business

2.2 Public Safety

2.3 Transportation

2.4 Commerce

2.5 Utilities

2.6 Mining

3. By Network Technology:

3.1 Long-term evolution (LTE)

3.2 Land mobile radios (LMRs )

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. AT&T

2. ZTE

3. Nokia

4. Motorola

5. Huawei

6. Ericsson

7. Ascom

8. Hytera

9. Harris

10. Cobham Wireless

11. Mentura Group

12. Leonardo

13. Telstra

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Critical Communication Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

