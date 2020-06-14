Automotive Display Market Break Down By Leading Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities And Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Display market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Display Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Display market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Automotive Display Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Automotive Display Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Automotive Display Market size estimated at USD 15 billion in 2018 and will grow at over 10% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The global industry unit shipments are set to exceed 350 million units by 2025.

Germany automotive display market size, by product, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

The automotive display market has seen a rapid growth in the recent years. The key driver for this growth is the increase in global sales of passenger cars. The sales volume of passenger cars has increased from 50 million Units to 71 million units per year from 2009 to 2017. With increased disposable income, the demand for comfort as well as safety systems has also increased, contributing to the industry growth. Recent technological advancements such as ADAS, augmented reality, and artificial Intelligence have encouraged research and development for the market. Manufacturers are actively focusing on product innovations and differentiation for attain a competitive advantage.

One of the challenging factors of growth in the market being the high cost of head-up displays. Many customers do not prefer to pay high prices for these systems. Display panels, such as OLED and QLED, are witnessing significant adoption in the automotive sector, contributing significantly to the overall system cost. The safety concerns that come with touch surfaces replacing all mechanical components are other reasons for restricting the growth of these systems. Complete touch surfaces are not yet as reliable as mechanical systems. A driver must look at the screen to operate it and it is a distraction from the road sight. This has been the case, especially in cars having large displays as Tesla.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Automotive Display Market

Automotive Display Market, By Product

Center stack displays hold a major share in the automotive display market due to high demand in navigation systems and infotainment systems. The head-up displays segment also shows high growth potential. These systems offer high safety features in automobiles as they provide all the necessary information to a driver while looking at the road. The automakers are increasingly aligning toward digital instrument clusters from analog systems. These new instrument clusters not only provide basic information but also are used for navigations, infotainment controls, and other notifications.

Rear seat entertainment display come mostly in the luxury cars segment. With the increased popularity of in-vehicle infotainment systems, customers are demanding more entertainment features in their cars. Rear seat entertainment systems consist of DVD/mp3 players, radio, and other features.

Automotive Display Market, By Screen Size

Global automotive display market size, by screen size, 2018 (USD Million)

Automotive displays are becoming larger in size with new features and ease of operation. There is a growing inclination toward larger displays among consumers and manufacturers are responding to the demand by launching large screen monitors for passenger cars. Center stack display monitors are generally between 7 -10 but there is an emerging trend of larger displays in the market. Tesla Model S was the first high-end car to introduce a 17 display at central console in 2012, followed by Mercedes Benz S class with integrated instrument cluster and infotainment display system.

Moreover, with the growing demand for head-up displays, larger screen monitors are projected to be a lucrative automotive display market. They have increased in size as more information projected on windshield will add more safety for vehicles. Denso implemented the largest 24 head-up display for Lexus LS in October 2017 while Sun Innovation came up with the first full windshield head-up display in 2015. Integration of instrument cluster, infotainment, and navigation systems with other functions in a single display is an important reason for increased sizes of automotive displays.

Automotive Display Market, By Display Technology

Majority of the market revenue have been acquired by TFT LCD screens. However, technological advancements in display technologies such as OLED, QLED, and AMOLED will create growth prospects for the market in the coming years. TFT LCD displays are relatively cheaper and commonly used but the display quality, visibility, and the sharpness are much better with OLED screens. With improvements in display features, manufacturers are focusing on high-quality display panels and the companies are investing more on research & development to improve the customer experience. The key reason for the adoption of OLED displays is that they can be used to make flexible as well as transparent screens. With thin plastic substrates, transparent films for head-up displays and flexible screen for curves in a car can be made, which has resulted in the increased adoption of OLED technology in the market.

Automotive Display Market, By Region

Asia Pacific automotive display industry size, by region, 2018 (USD Million)

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in terms of revenue for the automotive display market. Manufacturers are expanding their manufacturing plants in Asian countries owing to the low cost of manufacturing and the availability of skilled labor. Large markets including India and China have seen an increase in the overall passenger car sales as well as sales of luxury cars such as Mercedes-Benz and Audi, augmenting the industry growth. Presence of telecommunication industries such as Huawei, China Telecom, and Bharti Airtel will also have an influence on the overall market in Asia with the demand for connected cars, IoT, and other technological advancements in car displays.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Automotive Display Market

Continental AG, Denso, Robert Bosch, Visteon, and Panasonic Automotive are key players in the market holding majority of the revenue share. Japan Display, LG, Harman International, and Sun Innovations are some others with the significant presence. Considering the dynamic growth and high technological innovations, there are a considerable amount of opportunities left for new entrants. Byton being the one, which is a Chinese startup of e-vehicles, introduced the largest display of 48 in a production car at CES 2019, hence global leaders in the market also need to continuously focus on product innovations to be ahead of the competition. Some of the car manufacturers such as Toyota, manufacture their own displays and rear seat entertainment systems.

Industry Viewpoint

The market has seen a rapid growth in the recent years. As there is an increase in the disposable income of customers, it has been possible to adopt new features and technologies in vehicles. In addition, with developments in in-vehicle infotainment systems and instrument clusters, the display industry is expected to benefit from the ongoing trends. These systems have seen vast technological advancements with integration of features such as car navigation systems, touch displays, digital instrument clusters, and integrated displays with multi-functionality.

The increased focus on research and development and competition have reduced the prices and more displays are being integrated in car interior systems. The increased need for vehicle safety due to accidental deaths is driving the demand for head-up displays and augmented reality, which focuses on drivers attention on road, providing necessary information directly on windshield with external objects and basic information

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Automotive Display Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Display industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Display industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Automotive Display industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Automotive Display industry.

Research Methodology: Automotive Display Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Automotive Display Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580