Asia-Pacific Memory Packaging Market Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2017–2023

The Asia-Pacific memory packaging marketis being driven by the growing trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, growing demand for hand-held devices such as gaming consoles, smartphones, and tablets, and expansion of the memory chip manufacturing sector in China.

The market generated a revenue of $13,564.5 million in 2017, and it is expected to advance at a 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The process of packaging the memory chips in a sturdy platform, which can later be integrated into the computer system, is referred to as memory packaging.

A shift toward the 3D through-silicon via (TSV) packaging technology from dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) is being observed in the APAC memory packaging market. Because of the disadvantages of DRAM technology, such as the use of volatile memory, complex manufacturing process, slow operational speed, and multiple rebooting of the system, consumers are switching to the 3D TSV technology.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/apac-memory-packaging-market/report-sample

It offers reduced power consumption, increased performance, and efficient memory packaging in terms of area maximization. Owing to these advantages, the global as well regional manufacturers in APAC are switching to the 3D TSV technology.

The growth in the APAC memory packaging market is being observed because of numerous factors, one of these being the surging demand for smartphones.

Due to their advanced features and sleek appearance, smartphones are increasingly being bought. This is driving the demand for memory packaging, as it helps in reducing the size of smartphones without compromising on the features.

The key factor responsible for the popularity of memory packaging is effective area utilization. For instance, the embedded package on package (ePOP) technique stacks the chips atop each other, saving up to 60.0% space.