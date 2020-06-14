2025 Projection: Wi-Fi Market 2020 | Scope of Current and Future Industry 2026

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.
Global Wi-Fi Market 2018-2024
Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) is a popular wireless networking technology through which we can share the information between two or more devices. It is a wireless LAN (local area network) that gets connected to the mobiles, laptops, desktops, electronic devices like televisions, air conditioners, DVD players and digital cameras etc.
Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the wireless technology industry.
Wi-Fi Market Segmentation
By Offering,
Component
Solution
Services
By Type,
Indoor Wi-Fi
Outdoor Wi-Fi
Transportation Wi-Fi
By Applications,
Mobile applications
Business applications
Home applications
Computerized application
Automotive segment
Browsing internet
Video conference
Based upon application segment, mobile and business application segment has significant market share in historic year and it is expected to maintain its dominance in forecast period.
By Verticals,
Telecom & IT
Education
Healthcare
Hospitality
Transportation
Retail
Others
Based upon vertical segment, telecom & IT segment has significant market share in historic year and it is expected to maintain its dominance in forecast period.
By Region
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of MEA
The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:
Technological Development
Trends toward Wi-Fi Market
Significant rise in research and development activities by leading vendors
Market Drivers
Growing demand of Wireless and Smart Devices
Emergence of IoT
Market Restraints
Strict Government Rules and Regulations
Opportunity
Increasing smart city projects and infrastructural development
Wi-Fi Market Report Key Players
Cisco
Aruba
Ruckus Wireless
Juniper Networks
Ericsson
Panasonic
Huawei
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Netgear
Aerohive Networks
Riverbed Technology
Others
Table of Content:
Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Wi-Fi Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.
Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global Wi-Fi Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.
Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Wi-Fi Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Wi-Fi Market.
Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Wi-Fi Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.
Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Wi-Fi Market.
Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Wi-Fi Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.
Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.
