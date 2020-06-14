2025 Projection: Water Soluble Fertilizer Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

Water Soluble Fertilizer Market was valued at USD 12388.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD 20419.8 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019-2025. Rise in the demand of advanced fertilizer products is the key factor that drives the growth Water Soluble Fertilizer Market.

Fertilizers are the materials added to soil to increase the harvest by providing nutrients to the crop. Water Soluble Fertilizer is the type of fertilizer which can easily dissolved in the water and helps to prevent the loss of water-soluble plant nutrients through the soil. Due to water soluble fertilizer it is easy to control the amount of nutrients need of the plants. These are also used on the leaves of the plants.

Global water soluble fertilizer market report is segmented on the basis of product type, crop type, application and region. Based upon product type, water soluble fertilizer market is classified in to nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassium, micronutrients, and secondary nutrients. By crop type, water soluble fertilizer market is classified into field, horticultural, plantation, turf & ornamental. By application, water soluble fertilizer market is classified in to fertigation, foliar and others.

The regions covered in this Water Soluble Fertilizer market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Water Soluble Fertilizer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Some major key players for global Water Soluble Fertilizer market are, Agrium Inc., Israel Chemical, Lowa Fertilizer, Qatar Fertilizer, Yara International, Sinochem Fertilizer Co. Ltd., Everris International B.V., HebeiMonband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co. Ltd. Sinochem Fertilizer Co Ltd.

Water soluble fertilizer market is showing a significant growth owing to increasing food demand by increasing population and acceptance of new product by the farmers. Additionally, effective fertilizer and the method of fertilization in agriculture is one of the main factors to drive the market growth of water soluble fertilizer. For instance; according to the U.N. in 2016 the world is producing more than enough food to feed everyone then also the around 815 million people lived Hungary in 2016. By 2025 the global population is expected to rich around 9.8 billion at that time the suppliers will be getting in stress, the demand of the food will increase by 60% by 2025, therefore to satisfy the demand, there is a need to increase harvest which in turn supplements the demand for water soluble fertilizers within the forecast period. Many substitute fertilizer products may restrain the market growth. However, modern agriculture products and strong result of such products may provide opportunities to the market growth of water soluble fertilizers.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness a Highest CAGR% in the Water Soluble Fertilizer Market

Asia Pacific water soluble fertilizer market is expected to show a lucrative growth with a highest CAGR during the forecast period due to High acceptance of fertilizer product across the country like India, Japan and China thus the market is growing in this region. Europe is showing the significant growth in the forecast period owing to rise in the demand of innovative agriculture product and technique such initiatives provide market growth in this region. Europe is trying to increase agriculture productivity which is anticipated to lead an increase in the demand of water soluble fertilizer in Europe.

By Product type

Nitrogenous

Phosphatic

Potassium

Micronutrients

Secondary nutrients

By Crop Type

Field

Horticultural

Plantation

Turf & ornamental

By Application

Fertigation

Foliar

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

