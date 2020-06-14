2025 Projection: Version Control System Market 2020 Research on Import-Export Details, Business Standards and Forecast to 2026

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

Version Control System Market (2018-2024)

Version control system is a software tool used to track changes to software development projects, and allow team members to change and collaborate on the same files. It allows developer to work simultaneously on code and isolate their own work. The centralized model with the centralized Version Control Systems (CVCSs) and the distributed model with the distributed Version Control Systems (DVCSs) are the different approaches to Version control systems. It increases the convenience of using development process.

Version Control System Market Segmentation

By Type,

Local Version Control System

Centralized Version Control System

Distributed Version Control System

By Operating System,

Windows

Linux

Others

Based upon operating system segment, windows segment is expected to dominate the Version Control System market in the coming years.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Version Control System Market Key Players

Microsoft Corporation

The Apache Software Foundation

Perforce

Git

Mercurial

Canonical Ltd.

WANdisco

IBM

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Version Control System industry.

