2025 Projection: Traveling Bags Market 2020 Product Type, Applications/end user, Key Players and Geographical Regions 2026

Traveling Bags Market 2018-2024

The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show significant growth in Global Traveling Bags Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilisation of Traveling Bags product. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.

Our report studies global Traveling Bags market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country level.

Consumers are usually traveling for several reasons such as business, office and vacation. Growing fashion trends will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. While backpacks remain popular among casual travellers, duffle bags, Trolley bag will continue to gain traction among business and leisure travellers. With a growing trend of traveling with compact and lightweight luggage, manufacturers are investing more in the production of high quality, innovative bags.

Traveling Bags market report covers top players like,

Ace Co. Ltd.

Briggs & Riley Travelware

Delsey SA

Eagle Creek

New Travel Sports Co. Ltd.

Samsonite

Shanghai Fochier Intel™ Co. Ltd.

Travelpro International Inc.

United States Luggage Company (LLC)

VIP Industries Ltd.

VF Corporation

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Traveling Bags industry.

We have segmented global Traveling Bags market as follows,

Traveling Bags Market by Bag Type,

Backpacks

Duffle bags

Trolley bag

Traveling Bags Market by Application/End User

Men

Women

Kids

Based in type segment, in 2016, the market of traveling bags was dominated by Backpacks and Trolley bag segment. It accounted for the major shares of the Traveling Bags market. It is due to the significant growth in tourism and travel sector across the world. Increasing number of passenger™s travels coupled with rising disposable incomes are anticipated to drive the Traveling Bags market in coming years.

Traveling Bags Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Traveling Bags Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global Traveling Bags Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Traveling Bags Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Traveling Bags Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Traveling Bags Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Traveling Bags Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Traveling Bags Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

