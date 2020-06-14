2025 Projection: Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market 2020 – Production, Revenue, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players 2026

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell that is called a plasma cell. Plasma cells help to fight infections by making antibodies. Multiple myeloma causes cancer cells to accumulate in the bone marrow, where they crowd out healthy blood cells. Rather than produce helpful antibodies, the cancer cells produce abnormal proteins that can cause complications. For people with multiple myeloma who require treatment, a number of treatments are available to help control the disease.

This global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market report covers top players like,

Celgene Corporation

Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Others

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Multiple Myeloma Drugs industry.

We have segmented global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market as follows,

Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market by Therapeutics,

Chemotherapy and other drugs

Radiation

Stem cell transplant and supportive treatments

Based upon application segment, Chemotherapy and other drugs segment has significant market share in historic year and it is expected to maintain its dominance in forecast period.

Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Surging elderly population

Growing prevalence of the disease

