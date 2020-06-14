2025 Projection: Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market 2020: Challenges, Drivers, Analysis, Types, Applications and Forecast 2026

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

>>

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of eye diseases are some of the major factors responsible growth of global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market.

Intraocular lens are artificial lens made up of plastic and generally inserted into the capsule of the lens after cataract removal. Intraocular lens usually consist of a small plastic lens with plastic side struts, called haptics, to hold the lens in place in the capsular bag inside the eye. Intraocular lens were usually made of an inflexible material (Polymethylmethacrylate) although this has largely been superseded by the use of flexible materials. The procedure can be done under local anesthesia. So during the study of Intraocular Lens, we have considered different kinds of Intraocular Lens to analyze the market.

Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market report is segmented on the basis of type, material, end user and Geography. Based on type Intraocular Lenses(IOLs) Market is classified into Monofocal IOLs, Multifocal IOLs, Blue Light filtering IOLs, Toric IOLs, Phakic IOLs , Aspheric IOLs, Accommodating IOLs and Others. On the basis of Material Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market is classified into Hydrophobic Acrylic, Silicon, PMMA (Polymethylmethacrylate) and others. On the basis of end user Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market is classified into Hospitals, Ambulatory, Eye Research Institute, Surgery Centers, and Ophthalmology Clinics.

The regions covered in Global Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

GlobalIntraocular Lens (IOL)Marketreports covers prominent players likeAbbott Medical Optics, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, Inc., Eyekon Medical, Inc., Lenstec, Inc., STAAR Surgical Company , Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, HumanOptics AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Calhoun Vision, Inc., Hoya Corporation.

Increasing incidence of ophthalmic and ocular conditions, risk of cataract among diabetic patients are drivers for growth of Global Intraocular Market. So there is need of good future planning for eye care services. Other factors which are driving the intraocular lens market are like risk of ocular complications such as diabetic retinopathy, cataract, diabetic papillopathy, glaucoma and ocular surface diseases among the diabetic patients. However, high cost of lens implants such as USD 1500 to USD 3000 per eye and lack of reimbursement and post-operative complications such as refractive errors are factors that are hindering the growth of intraocular lens market. The opportunities for global intraocular lens market includes upcoming advance technologies of micro-incision cataract surgery & femtosecond lasers and Increasing technological advancements in this field such as micro-incision cataract surgery (MICS) is are expected to develop opportunities for global intraocular lens market in the coming future, for instance MICS favors the use of fluidics, reducing the use of phacoemulsification power and multi-distance vision capabilities.

North America dominated the global intraocular lens market due to rising adoption of premium intraocular lenses and increasing number of patients suffering from cataract. In U.S. 2014 USD 3.08 billion patients suffering from cataract and is expected to register significant compound annual growth during the forecast period. However, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing markets in Asia-Pacific region. Increasing awareness of advanced surgical options and government initiatives as well as non-government organizations to improve awareness, availability of affordable eye care and developing number of ophthalmologists are likewise supporting the market.

Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Segmentation

By Type

Monofocal Intraocular Lenses

Multifocal Intraocular Lenses

Blue Light Filtering Intraocular Lenses

Toric Intraocular Lenses

Phakic Intraocular Lenses

Aspheric Intraocular Lenses

Accommodating Intraocular Lenses

Others

By Material

Hydrophobic Acrylic

Silicon

PMMA (Polymethylmethacrylate)

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory

Eye Research Institute

Surgery Centres

Ophthalmology Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

