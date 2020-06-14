2025 Projection: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Insights and Forecast 2020 to 2026

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

>>

In-Vitro Fertilization Market: Increase in the infertility rate and increase in the various technological advancement for In-vitro fertilization are key drivers for Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market.

Scope of In-Vitro Fertilization Reports

In vitro fertilization is process of fertilization of ovum with sperm in artificial environment and after zygote formation it is transplanted in women™s uterus. This process involved stimulation and monitoring of ovulatory process of women™s. This will help couples to have children which are not able to conceive normally. So, during the study of Global In-Vitro Fertilization market, we have considered In-Vitro Fertilization product type and cycle type to analyze the market.

Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, cycle type, end use and by regional & country level. Based upon Product type, global In-Vitro Fertilization Market is classified as equipment, reagents, and others. Based upon Cycle type, global In-Vitro Fertilization Market is classified as Fresh Donor IVF Cycles, Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles and Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycles. Based upon end users, global In-Vitro Fertilization Market is classified as Fertility Clinics and Surgical Centres and Cryobanks.

The regions covered in this In-Vitro Fertilization Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of In-Vitro Fertilization is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market Reports

Global In-Vitro Fertilization market report covers prominent players like Cooper Surgical, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vitrolife, Cook, Irvine Scientific, Rocket Medical plc., EMD Serono, Inc., Esco Group, RI.MOS. Srl., Nidacon International AB, Lotus Bio, Eppendorf AG, Okolab Srl, IKS International, Genea Limited, Labotect GmbH, Hunter Scientific Limited, Olympus Corporation and others.

Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market Dynamics

The commercialization and growth of In-Vitro Fertilization market over the past 25 years have been highly impactful. One of the major factors driving the growth of in vitro fertilization market over the forecast period are increasing infertility rate among men and women has increased the demand for in vitro fertilization. Increase in the infertility rate is due to the various factors which include lifestyle changes, increased consumption of alcohol, smoking and others. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2016 report, the birth rate is calculated as 12.2 per 1000 population and in 2015 it is calculated as 12.4 per 1000 population so there is a slight decline in the fertility rate among people in the U.S. There is various individual who are not able to conceive due to the various factors such as chromosomal defects, amniotic factors and others which in turn increase the demand for in vitro fertilization over the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in the medical tourism is expected to create new opportunities for in vitro fertilization market. However, high costs of the procedure are expected to inhibit the growth of in vitro fertilization market over the forecast period.

Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the market with highest market share with a moderate growth due to advanced technologies, well developed infrastructure, and advanced healthcare facilities. Europe is expected to be the second largest and fastest growing region over the forecast period owing to the better and cheaper treatment facilities as compared to the U.S. coupled with medical tourism in the region. Europe is the first region where in vitro fertilization is legally approved and their various fertility institutes which have developed various fertility methods to increase success rates. Asia Pacific is the third largest growing region over the forecast period due to the increase in healthcare facilities and various government policies. In these regions government has launched various schemes in which people can opt for the In vitro fertilization procedures at a cheaper rate. Furthermore, increase in foreign investment, increase in medical tourism and various others factors are expected to support the growth of In vitro fertilization market over the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market Reports

Global In-Vitro Fertilization market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

In-Vitro Fertilization Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Equipment

Reagents

Others

By Cycle Type

Fresh Donor IVF Cycles

Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycles

Frozen Donor IVF Cycles

Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycles

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Surgical Centers

Cryobanks

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

In-Vitro Fertilization Market Key Players

Cooper Surgical, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vitrolife

Cook

Irvine Scientific

Rocket Medical plc.

EMD Serono, Inc.

Esco Group

MOS. Srl.

Nidacon International AB

Lotus Bio

Eppendorf AG

Okolab Srl

IKS International

Genea Limited

Labotect GmbH

Hunter Scientific Limited

Olympus Corporation

Table of Content:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

