2025 Projection: Green Cement Market 2020 Size, Growth Rate, Restraints, Driving Forces 2026

Green Cement Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD xx million by 2025, at a CAGR of xx during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019-2025. Rising Preference of Innovative Building Solutions that Offer Good Environmental Benefits and Conserve Non-Renewable Resources is boosting the growth of global green concrete market

Nowadays the application of green concrete has become popular in many countries due to growing awareness regarding sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials. The green concrete can be produced using waste materials as one of its components. It can also be developed using various production processes that are not harmful to the environment. The criteria for green concrete is that the materials used for making it should be sourced from sustainable or œgreen materials rather than non-sustainable resources. The use of recycled or waste materials can be considered sustainable as they can lower costs and raw materials as well as reduce landfills. Recently there have been rapid innovations and developments in production of sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials. Due to growing interest in sustainable development and various initiatives ran by the Government bodies many key players in the construction industry are motivated more than ever to use materials that are sustainable or in such a way that their environmental impact is minimal.

Global green cement market report is segmented on the basis of product type application, and regional. Based upon product type green cement market is classified into fly ash based, blast furnace slag based, recycled aggregate based and other materials. On the basis of application type the global green cement market is classified into commercial, industrial and residential.

The regions covered in this green cement market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Green cement is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Green cement Market

Some major key players for global green cement market are Gammon, Wagners, Hanson, Bonded Hudson NY, Metromix, The QUIKRETE Companies, Sika Corporation U.S., Holcim, Hanson Australia Pty Ltd and others.

CeraTech Inc, Eco Green Co., CICO Technologies Ltd., Chryso SAS, BASF, Cemex C.B., Pidilite Industries, The Dow Chemical Company, Rpm International Inc. and Maipei Ltd, among others.

Global Green cement Market Dynamics

Rising Preference of Innovative Building Solutions that Offer Good Environmental Benefits and Conserve Non-Renewable Resources

Green cement is a cementitious material made from the industrial excess, which help to reduce the carbon footprint of construction activities. The production of traditional portland cement results in production of several greenhouse gases. In response to growing environmental and economic concerns, engineers, architects, developers and owners are seeking highly efficient, innovative building solutions that offer good environmental benefits and conserve non-renewable resources. For instance some green cement manufacturers use 25 to 100 percent fly ash instead of a 100 percent Portland cement mixture. Fly ash is a byproduct of coal combustion and is collected from the funnels of industrial plants that use coal as a power source. It also reduces carbon emission, up to 80 percent less CO2 emissions. Ongoing research in product innovation, untapped markets and government initiatives in environment protection activities may offer lucrative opportunities in forecast period. However, contradictions over strength and other characteristics over conventional concrete may restrain the market growth.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Account a Promising Share of Green Cement Market in Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is demonstrating a strong growth to the market due to government support in emerging country such as India and China to develop the domestic infrastructure. Many government initiatives are complementing the growth of green cement market in Asia Pacific region. For instance in 2009, the Malaysian government launched the green building index (GBI) to encourage the construction of buildings using green technology, and introduced incentives for owners to obtain the GBI certificate for new or existing buildings. According to the Indian Green Building Council, India holds the second largest registered green building footprint (3.59 billion sqft) after USA. India has also joined the UN Paris Agreement for Climate Change and in 2016 announced its first 20 Smart Cities, pledging to propel the country in the direction of sustainable and smart development. The government has also incentivized going green for builders and consumers by offering discounts on premium building charges and property taxes. Europe is likely to show the significant growth in the market due to government initiatives to support bio-economy at domestic level.

Green Cement Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Fly Ash Based

Blast Furnace Slag Based

Recycled aggregate

Other

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Green Cement Key Players

Gammon

Wagners

Hanson

Bonded Hudson NY

Metromix

The QUIKRETE Companies

Sika Corporation U.S.

Holcim

Hanson Australia Pty Ltd

CeraTech Inc

Eco Green Co.

CICO Technologies Ltd.

Chryso SAS

BASF

Cemex C.B.

Pidilite Industries

The Dow Chemical Company

Rpm International Inc.

Maipei Ltd

