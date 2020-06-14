2025 Projection: Embolotherapy Market 2020 – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2026

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.
Increasing number of target patient population, rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements in embolotherapy devices, and favorable reimbursement policies are major factors driving the market growth. Global Embolotherapy Market is valued at USD 3125.7 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5461.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.30% over the forecast period.
Embolotherapy is a type of endovascular treatment that aims to block abnormal blood vessels in order to control bleeding, close fistulae or arteriovenous malformations, devascularise organs, reduce tumors and much more. To achieve blocking, embolotherapy performs minimally-invasive methods and several embolic agents, such as gelfoam, coils, balloons and angiographic catheters to reach exact and significant results. The embolic agents used can be either temporary or permanent and are determined according to the clinical application, and thus can differ greatly from case to case. Embolotherapies have become mainstays of interventional radiology practice. In order to achieve embolotherapy properly, IRs must be qualified, up-to-date on the modern data, aware with fundamental pathologies and well-informed on how other specialties can also contribute to patient treatment.
Global embolotherapy market report is segmented on the basis of product, disease indication, procedure, end-user and region & country level. Based on product, global embolotherapy market is classified into embolic agents, microspheres, embolic coils, liquid embolic agents, embolic plug systems, detachable balloons, support devices, microcatheters and guidewires. Based on disease indication, global embolotherapy market is classified into cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer, other cancers, peripheral vascular diseases, neurological diseases, cerebral aneurysm, cerebral arteriovenous malformations and fistulas, gastrointestinal disorders, and urological and nephrological disorders. Based on procedure, the market is classified into transcatheter arterial embolization, transcatheter arterial radio embolization/selective internal radiation therapy, and transarterial chemoembolization. Based on end-user, global embolotherapy market is classified into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Embolotherapy Market.
Embolotherapy Market Segmentation:
By Product:
Embolic agents
Microspheres
Embolic coils
oDetachable Coils
oPushable Coils
Liquid Embolic Agents
Embolic Plug Systems
Detachable Balloons
Support Devices
Microcatheters
Guidewires
By Disease Indication:
Cancer
Liver Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Other Cancers
Peripheral Vascular Diseases
Neurological Diseases
Cerebral Aneurysm
Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations and Fistulas
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Urological and Nephrological Disorders
By Procedure:
Transcatheter Arterial Embolization
Transcatheter Arterial Radio embolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy
Transarterial Chemoembolization
By End-User:
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Other
By Region
North America
USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
South Korea
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Embolotherapy Market Key Players:
Boston Scientific Corporation
Merit Medical Systems
Terumo Corporation
Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson
Stryker Corporation
BTG plc, Penumbra, Inc.
Cook Medical
Abbott Laboratories
Acandis GmbH
BALT Extrusion
Sirtex Medical Limited
Kaneka Corporation
Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
Table of Content:
Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Global Embolotherapy Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.
Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Global Embolotherapy Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.
Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the Global Embolotherapy Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the Global Embolotherapy Market.
Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the Global Embolotherapy Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.
Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the Global Embolotherapy Market.
Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the Global Embolotherapy Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.
Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.
