2025 Projection: Embolotherapy Market 2020 – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2026

COVID-19 impact will also be included and considered for forecast.

Increasing number of target patient population, rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements in embolotherapy devices, and favorable reimbursement policies are major factors driving the market growth. Global Embolotherapy Market is valued at USD 3125.7 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5461.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.30% over the forecast period.

Embolotherapy is a type of endovascular treatment that aims to block abnormal blood vessels in order to control bleeding, close fistulae or arteriovenous malformations, devascularise organs, reduce tumors and much more. To achieve blocking, embolotherapy performs minimally-invasive methods and several embolic agents, such as gelfoam, coils, balloons and angiographic catheters to reach exact and significant results. The embolic agents used can be either temporary or permanent and are determined according to the clinical application, and thus can differ greatly from case to case. Embolotherapies have become mainstays of interventional radiology practice. In order to achieve embolotherapy properly, IRs must be qualified, up-to-date on the modern data, aware with fundamental pathologies and well-informed on how other specialties can also contribute to patient treatment.

Global embolotherapy market report is segmented on the basis of product, disease indication, procedure, end-user and region & country level. Based on product, global embolotherapy market is classified into embolic agents, microspheres, embolic coils, liquid embolic agents, embolic plug systems, detachable balloons, support devices, microcatheters and guidewires. Based on disease indication, global embolotherapy market is classified into cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer, other cancers, peripheral vascular diseases, neurological diseases, cerebral aneurysm, cerebral arteriovenous malformations and fistulas, gastrointestinal disorders, and urological and nephrological disorders. Based on procedure, the market is classified into transcatheter arterial embolization, transcatheter arterial radio embolization/selective internal radiation therapy, and transarterial chemoembolization. Based on end-user, global embolotherapy market is classified into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Embolotherapy Market.

Embolotherapy Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Embolic agents

Microspheres

Embolic coils

oDetachable Coils

oPushable Coils

Liquid Embolic Agents

Embolic Plug Systems

Detachable Balloons

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

By Disease Indication:

Cancer

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Other Cancers

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Cerebral Aneurysm

Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations and Fistulas

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Urological and Nephrological Disorders

By Procedure:

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Transcatheter Arterial Radio embolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy

Transarterial Chemoembolization

By End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Embolotherapy Market Key Players:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

BTG plc, Penumbra, Inc.

Cook Medical

Abbott Laboratories

Acandis GmbH

BALT Extrusion

Sirtex Medical Limited

Kaneka Corporation

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

