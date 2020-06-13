What Are the Growing Drivers of Cloud Business Intelligence Market 2027with top key players Birst, Inc.,GoodData Corporation,IBM Corporation,Informatica LLC,MicroStrategy Incorporated,Oracle Corporation

The cloud business intelligence combines different tools and technologies for business analytics and solution in the cloud environment. Cloud-hosted business intelligence applications make BI-related data such as KPIs, dashboards, and other analytics are easily accessible to organizations on multiple devices and web browsers. Additionally, it is easy to set up and operate for end-users and thus reduces IT involvement and costs significantly. Several emerging and developed regions are witnessing high growth for cloud-based services over on-premise solutions. Hence, the cloud business intelligence market is likely to grow profoundly in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Birst, Inc.,GoodData Corporation,IBM Corporation,Informatica LLC,MicroStrategy Incorporated,Oracle Corporation,Salesforce.com, Inc.,SAP SE,SAS Institute Inc.,TIBCO Software Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Cloud Business Intelligence Market?

The cloud business intelligence market is expected to boost in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by SMEs as well as large enterprises. Moreover, reduced IT involvement and costs for end-users further propel the growth of the cloud business intelligence market. However, data privacy and security concerns may harm market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, improvements in machine learning and artificial intelligence offer lucrative growth prospects for the key players operating in the cloud business intelligence market in the future.

What is the SCOPE of Cloud Business Intelligence Market?

The “Global Cloud Business Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cloud business intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, service model, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. The global cloud business intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud business intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Cloud Business Intelligence Market Segmentation?

The global cloud business intelligence market is segmented on the basis of deployment, service model, organization size, and industry vertical. By deployment, the market is classified as private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Based on service model, the market is segmented as Platform as a Services (Paas), Software as a Services (Saas), and Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas). On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, government, healthcare & life sciences, retail, media & entertainment, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Cloud Business Intelligence Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cloud business intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cloud business intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



