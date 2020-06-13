Software as a Service Market to Register a CAGR of 28.3% during 2018-2025: Global Industry Overview

The global Software as a Service Market was estimated at USD 34.78 Bn in 2014. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% between 2014 and 2025, to reach USD 418.92 Bn in the year 2025. Using applications via a web browser and handling it remotely reduces the concerns of maintenance and other costs but it transfers the control of applications to the third party vendor. In Software as a Service model, any organization who wants to use an application, uses it on a third party basis. Sometimes security concerns are raised by organizations with the power being in the hands of the SaaS vendor especially in cases of mission critical applications.

Leading Market Players :

The report profiles key players such as Symantec Corporation, Google, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon, Inc., ADP, LLC, IBM Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., Workday, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and Microsoft Corporation are some of the major players in the global Software as a Service market.

Software as a Service is there to replace the traditional application service provider model on account of various benefits it caters. SaaS basically can be deployed into organizations via three different deployment models. Each model has its own advantages and disadvantages but the public cloud deployment model has been the largest adopted model for this market SaaS providers generally develop and manage their own software. The differentiating point between ASPs and SaaS vendors is that ASPs offer conventional client-server models that require installation of software at the client’s premises, however SaaS requires a web browser and eliminates the need to install at the client’s premise. In addition, major initial ASPs offered a separate instance of the user application for each enterprise, however, a software distribution model that allows sharing of applications and allowing access to organizations via a single tenant or multi-tenant architecture is basically SaaS.

Salesforce is the pioneer in enterprise SaaS-based CRM solutions globally. Salesfroce is the world’s largest provider of SaaS-based CRM solutions. Workday, Inc. is another pioneer in SaaS-based HRM applications. Both companies have established themselves as the market leaders in respective SaaS-based application providers segment. Good CRM and HRM become one of the integral parts of any organization’s success. Customers and employees, both are assets for any organization in the medium to long term for a business. Organizations thus have realized the importance of CRM and HRM are effectively employed. This need for improved customer and employee services coupled with the benefits of cloud technology would further impact the growth of SaaS market.

