Rising demand for Engineering Software Market to Witness Huge Growth Potential to Cross US$ 44.54 Bn Over 2025

Engineering Software market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world.

Technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several new industries such as automotive, construction electronics, oil & gas and others. The engineering software market is further flourishing due to the rising adoption of portable computing devices at workplace coupled with easy availability of these software over cloud. The South America engineering software market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 7.7% in the coming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market

PTC, Inc

Rockwell Automation

SAP SE

Siemens PLM Software Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

AVEVA Group plc

Dassault Systemes, S.A.

Vectorworks Inc.

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Intergraph Corporation

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further drivers evaluate market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges: