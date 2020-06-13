Power Rental Market Global Opportunities, Industry Trends, COVID19 Impact Analysis

The demand for power from the emerging economies, including Qatar, Turkey, India, China, South Korea, Brazil, and Thailand, is surging at the present time due to their swift transformation in terms of industrialization, acceptance of mixed economy, and technological advancements. In addition to this, these countries are continuously witnessing a surge in infrastructure and construction-related activities, which is further supporting their economic growth. All these developmental activities need electricity for the smooth functioning of operations. But many of these countries are devoid of utility services and are completely dependent on rental power for commercial and residential power applications, which is resulting in increasing demand for rental power.

Rental power is basically temporary power generated by rental systems in order to meet the power requirements and is primarily utilized by industries which are located remotely and do not have access to permanent electricity. According to a study conducted by P&S Intelligence, the power rental market generated a revenue of $9,167.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a 10.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The two major fuel types utilized by power rental generators are gas and diesel. Other fuel types include hydrogen, solar, and gasoline. Among these, the largest demand during 2013–2017 was created for diesel generators.

The global power rental market is fragmented in nature, with the top five players accounting for a share of only around 35% in 2016. Some of the leading players in the market include Ashtead Group PLC, Caterpillar Inc., Aggreko PLC, United Rentals Inc., APR Energy, Cummins Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Al Faris Group, and Herc Holdings Inc.

Power Rental Market Segmentation

Based on Fuel Type

Diesel Generators

Gas Generators

Based on Application

Prime Power

Standby Power

Continuous Power

Based on End User

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Construction

Events

Mining

Based on Power Rating

Up to 50 kW

51 kW–500 kW

501 kW–2,500 kW

Geographical Analysis