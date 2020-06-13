Online Program Management Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Package, Fee-for-Service); Service Type (Market Research, Student Recruitment and Enrollment, Course Design and Technology Platforms, Student Retention, Placements, Others) and Geography

The global online program management market accounted for US$ 3,916.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 11,986.4 Mn by 2027.

For higher education, the institutions which are focusing on developing or expanding their online programs have to make strong decision on, whether to leverage a third-party OPM organization or attempt to build and execute in-house. The online learning is capital intensive, and the culture and processes around supporting, attracting, and retaining the adult learners, differs from those needed for traditional learners. The institutions face a several of resource constraints and further venturing into online learning has considerable risk as the development of the program needs upfront investment. The public-private collaborations have the potential for reducing these complexities and enable schools to concentrate on their core operation of teaching and learning.

Key players:

2U, Inc.

2. Academic Partnerships

3. Apollidon

4. Bisk Education, Inc.

5. Blackboard Inc.

6. Keypath Education

7. Noodle Partners

8. Online Education Services

9. Pearson PLC

10. Wiley Education Services

