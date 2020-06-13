New Strategic Report on Fiberglass Pipes Market 2019-2026 thriving worldwide With Top Key Players like Apex Western Fiberglass, Amiblu Holding GmbH, Andronaco Industries

Fiberglass Pipes Market analysis report has been organized with most up-to-date insight and analysis to give maximum benefits to the Fiberglass Pipes industry. The report analyses and evaluates the important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume with which Fiberglass Pipes industry can speculate the strategies to increase return on investment (ROI). The research and studies associated with competitor analysis keeps competitive landscape clearly into the focus with which Fiberglass Pipes industry can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market. The Fiberglass Pipes Market business report will act as a sure shot solution to the challenges and problems faced by Fiberglass Pipes industry.

Global Fiberglass Pipes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.6 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Fiberglass Pipes Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

By Type: GRE Pipes, GRP Pipes

By Fiber Type: E-Glass, T-Glass/S-Glass/R-Glass

By Application: Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Sewage, Irrigation

Fiberglass Pipes Market Drivers and Restraints:

Market Drivers:

Lightweight, higher corrosion resistance and superior properties of fiberglass pipes acts as a driver for the rising demand of fiberglass pipes

Growing demand for GRP pipe in offshore oil & gas production activities boosts the growth of market

Market Restraints:

Restriction on the use of fiberglass pipe for transporting hydrocarbons is the major restraint in the growth of fiberglass fiber market

Authorization requirement from regulatory authorities also hinders the market growth

The Major Players Covered in Fiberglass Pipes Market Report: Apex Western Fiberglass, Amiblu Holding GmbH, Andronaco Industries, Future Pipe Industries, Sarplast SA, Fibrex Construction Group, FCX Performance, PPG Industries, Inc., Hengrun Group Co., Ltd., Enduro, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., Graphite India Limited, National Oilwell Varco.

