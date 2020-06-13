Hybrid Operating Room Market by Device Type, Application, End User and Forecast Report by 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Hybrid Operating Room Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030”, The global market size is expected to grow considerably in the coming years. This is ascribed to the surging number of surgeries, technological advancements in hybrid operating room (OR) equipment, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and increase in number of cardiovascular, orthopedic, thoracic, and neurological disorders. Furthermore, increase in number of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, heavy investments in hybrid OR equipment, and rising patient preference for affordable & effective surgical treatment.
The surging prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a key driving factor for the hybrid operating room market growth. According to the statistics by the World Heart Federation, more than 17.3 million people die around the world due to cardiovascular diseases every year and the number is further expected to cross 23 million by 2030. The treatment of cardiovascular diseases often requires surgery, which is why the demand for hybrid operating rooms in rising rapidly.
Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Key Players:
1- Eschmann Equipment
2- Cook Medical Inc.
3- General Electric Company
4- Johnson & Johnson
5- Mediflex Surgical Products
6- NDS Surgical Imaging LLC
7- SISCO Ltd.
8- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
9- STERIS plc
10- Siemens Healthcare
