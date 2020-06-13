How is Growing Utilization of Electric Vehicles Driving Lithium-Ion Battery Market?

Since the past few years, the demand for electric vehicles has increased significantly due to the surging environmental concerns and fluctuating oil prices. In addition to this, several government agencies around the world are also encouraging the consumers to adopt for electric vehicles by providing various incentives. Among all the potential solutions that do not make use of petroleum, battery electric vehicles are one of the most widespread and popular options. As compared to other mature battery technologies, lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are now considered the standard for modern battery electric vehicles due to their excellent specific energy and energy density.

Get a sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/lithium-ion-battery-market/report-sample

Li-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries which have high energy density and are lighter than other rechargeable batteries of similar size. According to a study conducted by P&S Intelligence, the global lithium-ion battery market reached a value of $33,720.8 million in 2018 and is predicted to attain $1,06,493.0 million in 2024, advancing at a 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Geographically, the largest demand for Li-ion batteries was created by the Asia-Pacific region during 2014–2018 and the situation is projected to remain the same during the forecast period as well. This is due to the expanding market for electric vehicles, rising demand for these batteries for smart devices, and technological advancements in the region.

The lithium-ion battery market is highly fragmented in nature, as a result of the presence of a number of established companies, such as BYD Company Limited, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Toshiba Corporation, Tesla Inc., Amperex Technology Limited, and Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=lithium-ion-battery-market

In recent years, the major players in the global lithium-ion battery market have taken several strategic measures, such as product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansions, to gain a competitive edge in the industry. For instance, in April 2019, LG Chem entered into a joint venture with VinFast Trading and Production LLC (a subsidiary of Vingroup) to produce battery packs for the Vietnamese start-up’s electric scooters.