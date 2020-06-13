Hair Mask Market to Register Incremental Dollar Opportunity During COVID-19 Crisis

The global hair mask market was valued at $597.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $886.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The global hair mask market is segmented on the basis of nature, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is classified into natural, organic and synthetic.

By application, the market is segmented into household and commercial. By distribution channel the market is divided into online and offline.

Over the past couple of years, there has been rise in concerns over hair fall, hair density, as well as the quality among the target customer. Due to which, customers have a holistic approach on buying various hair care products. Hence, the rise in concern over one’s hair quality, is one of the key factors that drives the demand for hair mask products.

Some of the synthetic hair mask products contain chemical ingredients in large proportion. Presence of chemicals such as triclosan, phthalates, and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) are expected to cause scalp-related allergies and problems. Thus, rise in scalp-related problem due to application of chemical ingredients, directly hampers the growth of hair care products market.

On the other hand, organic ingredients in these products can improve the results and minimize the risk of scalp related problems such as irritation and itching. Thus, hair mask product in its organic formats sights its opportunity to grow at a significant rate in terms of value sales.

With the rise in demand for hair mask products, manufacturers are now strategizing on innovation factor in the view of extending its product offerings that eventually caters to customers’ requirements. For instance, Overtone, one of the key players in the global hair mask market, launched a line of hair mask products specifically for curly haired target customers. The company claims that the new product comprises of Aloe Vera, Argan Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, and Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil.

Some of the key companies profiled in the report include Procter & Gamble, Leonor Greyl USA, Aveda Corporation, L’Oréal Inc., Unilever Inc., Henkel Corporation, Unilever group, Coty Inc., Avalon Natural Products, Inc., Cobiosa Industrias Asociadas S.L., and others.

