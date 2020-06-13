Explore the Future Outlook of Flow Chemistry Market and Companies like Biotage, AM Technology, CEM Corporation, Syrris Ltd, Vapourtec Ltd., ThalesNano Inc

The Flow Chemistry Market document covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key market players. The highlights about competitive landscape covered in this report plays very important role in deciding about the enhancements required in the product already in the market or the future product. This industry analysis report also performs systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. Besides, this market report consists of an extensive evaluation of the markets growth prospects and restrictions. Global Flow Chemistry Market analysis report provides an utter background analysis of the Chemical and Materials industry along with an assessment of the parental market.

Global flow chemistry market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Flow Chemistry is a process in which chemical reactions are performed in a pipe rather than performing in a batch wise production. In flow chemistry, reagents are continuously pumped through a reactor and the product is continuously collected. Flow chemistry is a very highly efficient and economic technique which is used at a large scale manufacturing materials which is one of the factors that can lead to a rise in the flow of chemistry market.

Flow Chemistry Market Trends:

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into gas based flow chemistry, photochemistry based flow chemistry and microwave irradiation based flow chemistry. In 2019, gas based flow chemistry segment is expected to dominate the global flow chemistry market.

On the basis of reactor type, the market is segmented into continuous flow reactors, continuous stirred tank reactors, plug flow reactors and microwave systems

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, chemical industries, food and beverage industries, agriculture and environmental sector, nutraceutical firms, academics and research institutes and analytical laboratories.

Market Players: Global Flow Chemistry Market

Biotage

AM Technology

CEM Corporation

Syrris Ltd

Vapourtec Ltd.

ThalesNano Inc.

HEL GROUP

Uniqsis Ltd

CHEMTRIX

Zhengzhou Well-known Instrument & Equipment Co.Ltd.

FutureChemistry

Corning Incorporated

Parr Instrument Company

Cambridge Reactor Designs

Lonza

PDC Machines Inc.

Little Things Factory GmbH

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

Product Launch

In April 2019, Parr Instrument Company launched a new touchscreen design which has the same function as it was in a fully populated 4848 Reactor Controller with a touchscreen interface. It will help the company to expand and grow in the market.

In April 2019, PDC Machines Inc. with its partner Ivys Energy Solutions installed SimpleFuel in Japan. It will develop innovative technologies and products to make a strong impact on automotive hydrogen refuelling infrastructure which will also enable the roll-out of automotive and industrial fuel cell vehicles.

