Data Science Platform Market COVID-19 Impact & Astonishing Growth in 2027| ALTERYX, INC., Cloudera, Datarobot, Domino Data Lab, Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, RapidMiner, Inc., TERADATA CORPORATION, Wolfram

Data science platform is a software platform is used for integrating and exploring data from various sources. Various organizations are using data science platform to make informed decisions and getting a deeper insight of consumer behavior. Several big market players like Microsoft, and IBM are working rigorously on improving the data science platforms.

Increasing focus towards making informed decisions and getting insights to drive the business, and data governance are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market, whereas, high initial investments and data privacy and security concerns might hinder the growth of this market.

Key players:

ALTERYX, INC.

2. Cloudera

3. Datarobot

4. Domino Data Lab, Inc.

5. Google

6. IBM Corporation

7. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

8. RapidMiner, Inc.

9. TERADATA CORPORATION

10. Wolfram

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Data Science Platform market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Data Science Platform market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Microeconomic and macroeconomic factors which affect the Data Science Platform market and its growth, both positive and negative, are also studied. The report features the impact of these factors on the ongoing market throughout the mentioned forecast period. The upcoming changing trends, factors driving as well as restricting the growth of the market are mentioned.

Across the globe, several regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa have been studied on the basis of sale and profit margin. Some significant key players have been profiled to get informative data to make informed decisions in the businesses. It makes use of info graphics, graphs, charts, tables, and pictures. For an effective and accurate business outlook, the report on the global Data Science Platform market examined details of the changing trends adopted by the top level companies.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

