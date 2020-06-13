COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Asia-Pacific Hospital Beds Market. Insights on Strategies of Key Players

The Asia-Pacific hospital beds market size was $1.3 billion in 2015 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the period. General beds have been witnessing the fastest growth, and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period, among the various types of beds available in the market namely, birthing beds, pediatric beds, bariatric beds, pressure relief beds and others.

Some of the significant factors driving the hospital beds market in the region include, surge in the aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and improving hospital infrastructure.

Hospital beds are being utilized for various types of treatments such as acute care, critical care and long-term beds, acute care beds held the largest share of the hospital beds market in the region, in 2015.

Some of the key players operating in the Asia-Pacific hospital bed industry are Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., SEAHONENCE, INC., FRANCE BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Guangdong Kareway Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Aegean Technology Co. Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Nanning Passion Medical Equipment Co. Ltd. and Carevel Medical Systems Private Limited.

