Comprehensive Study on Technical Textile Market By Top Leading Key Players Like DuPont, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Freudenberg Performance Materials

Europe Technical Textile Market is growing CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as DuPont, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Lenzing Plastics, Low & Bonar, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Alexium International, Berry Global Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc, Swift Textile Metalizing LLC, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, SRF Limited, ITG Company.

Europe Technical Textile Market Segmentation:

By Process: Knitted, Non-Woven, Woven

By Material: Regenerated Fiber, Mineral, Synthetic Polymer, Natural Fiber, Metal

By Application: Geotech, Oekotech, Mobiltech, Indutech, Packtech, Sportech

By Technology: Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Finishing, Nanotechnology

Business Expansion:

In September 2018, Asahi Kasei Corporation has completed the acquisition of Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc. (Sage). Sage Automotive Interiors is the U.S based manufacturer of interior. Sage Automotive Interiors is a leading global supplier of specialty-designed, high-performance technical textiles for the automotive industry and now company will be the wholly owned consolidated subsidiaries of Asahi Kasei Corporation.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Technical Textileare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

