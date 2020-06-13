Automotive Paints Market business opportunity, and growth

Automotive paint is a paint that is majorly used on the surface of automobiles to protect them from environment damages such as release of VOCs. These paints consist of three layers, primer, base coat, and clear coat. Primer is used to get the surface ready for painting, as it helps the surface of the paint to stick to the vehicle. Base coat can be defined as the actual colored paint of the vehicle, which is applied on the top of the primer. A base coat does not contain any hardener or strengthener, and is a raw paint applied on the primer. Furthermore, on the top base coat, a layer of clear coat is applied to protect the base coat and to impart a glossy finish.

The global automotive paints market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to upsurge in demand for innovative & eco-friendly automotive paints and increase in automobile production.

The global automotive paints market is segmented into coating, texture type, technology, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of coating, the market is classified into primer, base coat, clear coat, and electrocoat. Depending on texture type, it is segregated into solid, metallic, pearlescent, and others. On the basis of technology, it is categorized into waterborne coatings, solvent borne coatings, and powder coatings. By vehicle type, it is fragmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the automotive paints market include BASF SE, PPG, Akzo Nobel N.V, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, The Sherwin-Williams, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., DuPont, Clariant, Solvay, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive paints market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Coating

o Primer

o Base Coat

o Clear Coat

o Electrocoat

By Texture Type

o Solid

o Metallic

o Pearlescent

o Others

By Technology

o Waterborne Coatings

o Solvent-borne Coatings

o Powder Coatings

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ UK

§ Germany

§ France

§ Russia

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ Japan

§ India

§ South Korea

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Latin America

§ Middle East

§ Africa