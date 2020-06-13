APAC Smart Pigging Market Trends, Growth, Size, Analysis and Forecast by 2025

Premium market insights delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the APAC Smart Pigging market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

Scope of the Report

Smart pigging or intelligent pigging is developed and employed for inspecting, monitoring and surveying pipelines in oil & gas, chemicals, mining, and water industries. Publisher predicts APAC smart pigging market to grow at a 2018-2025 CAGR of 6.2%, driven by a rising adoption of smart PIGs (pipeline inspection gauges) in various applications across the region.

Highlighted with 23 tables and 33 figures, this 101-page report “APAC Smart Pigging Market by Technology, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire APAC market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

Top Key Players:

3P Services GmbH & Co KG

Hak Industrial Services B.V.

Applus

Aubin Group

Baker Hughes

Cokebusters

Corrosion Control Engineering

Dacon Inspection Services

Based on technology, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

– Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)

– Ultrasonic Test (UT)

– Caliper

Based on application, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

– Crack and Leak Detection

– Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection

– Geometry Measurement and Bend Detection

– Others

Based on end-user, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

– Gas

– Oil

– Chemicals

– Others

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

