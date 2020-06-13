After Sun Care Products Market to Register Exponential Growth During COVID-19 Pandemic

After sun care products are used in rehydrating sun burnt skin and are sold in various form such as cream, oil, lotion, and powder. These products are sold through various supply chains such as, retail pharmacies, convenience stores, supermarket/hypermarket and e-commerce.

The current scope of the report considers various after sun care products which are sold at mass as well as premium price points. The after sun care products are sold in various forms including cream, gel, lotion, essential oils, powder, spray and others. The global after sun care market is growing at steady pace with a growth rate of 3.0–4.0%.

According to AMR, the global after sun care products market was valued at $ 2.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The after sun care market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $ 0.7 billion from 2018–2026.

Rapid growth in e-commerce distribution is the prime factor responsible for counterfeiting of cosmetic products.

According to a report by Financial Times, the online distribution of non-grocery goods has been grown by 12.5% to contribute around 24.1% of the total sales in 2017. The cosmetic industry has been strongly hit by counterfeit activities due to large number of consumers purchasing products through online sales channels. In addition, lack of brand loyalty among consumers while purchasing cosmetic products is also responsible for the decrease in penetration of cosmetic products.

Companies operating in the after sun care products market face challenges from fake product distributers thus, witness reduction in terms of sales. Such increased counterfeit activities due to lack of effective supply chain management is expected to hamper the revenue growth of personal care and cosmetic products market in the long run.

Segment review

The after sun care products market is segmented on the basis of price point, form, distribution channel, and region. By price point, it is categorized into mass after sun and premium after sun. By form, it is divided into cream, gel, lotion, essential oil, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into retail pharmacies, convenience stores, supermarket/hypermarket, and e-commerce.

Region-wise, the it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South-East Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

The key players operating in the global meat substitute market include L’Oréal SAS, Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Group, Lancaster Group, Unilver Plc, Estee Lauder Companies, Bioderma Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, Coty Inc. and Shiseido.

Key Market Segments

By Price Point

• Mass After-Sun

• Premium After-Sun

By Form

• Cream

• Gel

• Lotion

• Essential Oils

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacies

• Convenience stores

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• E-Commerce

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South-East Asia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• LAMEA

o Middle East

o Latin America

o Africa

Key Players in Value Chain

• L’Oréal SAS

• Beiersdorf AG

• Clarins Group

• Lancaster Group,

• Unilver Plc

• Estee Lauder Companies

• Bioderma Laboratories

• Johnson and Johnson

• Coty Inc.

• Shiseido