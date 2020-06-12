Wireless Health Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Wireless Health Market Size By Technology (WLAN/Wi-Fi, WPAN, WiMAX, WWAN), By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By End-User (Providers, Payers, Patients/Individuals), By Application (Patient-specific, Physiological Monitoring, Patient Communication and Support, Provider/Payer-specific), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.
Wireless health products wearable medical devices are projected to be the fastest rising segment. Data delivered by modern wearable medical devices is straightforward to interpret and hence popularity is predicted to extend rapidly within non-medical personnel. With these devices, people can quickly modify their lifestyle to raised improve their physical stature. Devices that measure temperature, pulse and other parameters are often of paramount importance while determining fitness of an individual.
Rise in funding for digital health, advancements in wireless technologies, and rise in adoption of patient-centric approaches for disease management are among key factors contributing to the expansion of the market. Gradual change toward value-based care in high-income countries is additionally a crucial growth driver. Increasing geriatric population and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases are a number of the factors attributed to the expansion of the market. there’s a big burden of chronic diseases worldwide.
The global Wireless Health market is segregated on the basis of Technology as WLAN/Wi-Fi, WPAN, WiMAX, and WWAN. Based on Component the global Wireless Health market is segmented in Software, Hardware, and Services. Based on End-User the global Wireless Health market is segmented in Providers, Payers, and Patients/Individuals.
Based on Application, the global Wireless Health market is segmented in Patient-specific, Physiological Monitoring, Patient Communication and Support, and Provider/Payer-specific.
The global Wireless Health market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Wireless Health market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., AT &T, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Omron Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Verizon Communications, Inc, Qualcomm, Inc, Aerohive Networks, Inc, Vocera Communications, Inc, Alcatel-Lucent, and others are among the major players in the global Wireless Health market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Wireless Health Market has been segmented as below:
Wireless Health Market, By Technology
- WLAN/Wi-Fi
- WPAN
- ZigBee
- Bluetooth
- Ant+
- Ultra-wide Band (UWB)
- Z-wave
- RFID, RTLS, and IPS
- WiMAX
- WWAN
- 3G and 4G
- GPRS
- CDMA
- GPS
Wireless Health Market, By Component
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
Wireless Health Market, By End-User
- Providers
- Payers
- Patients/Individuals
Wireless Health Market, By Application
- Patient-specific
- Physiological Monitoring
- Patient Communication and Support
- Provider/Payer-specific
Wireless Health Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Wireless Health Market, By Company
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- AT &T, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- Omron Corporation
- Philips Healthcare
- Verizon Communications, Inc
- Qualcomm, Inc
- Aerohive Networks, Inc
- Vocera Communications, Inc
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Siemens A.G
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Polar Electro
- Nihon Kohden
- Mckesson Corporation
The report covers:
- Global Wireless Health market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Wireless Health market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Wireless Health market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Wireless Health market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Wireless Health market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., AT &T, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Omron Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Verizon Communications, Inc, Qualcomm, Inc, Aerohive Networks, Inc, Vocera Communications, Inc, Alcatel-Lucent, and others.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
1.1 Key Insights
1.2 Report Overview
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Market Research Process
2.3 Research Data Analysis
2.4.1 Secondary Research
2.4.2 Primary Research
2.4.3 Models for Estimation
2.5 Market Size Estimation
2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis
2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5. Wireless Health Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 WLAN/Wi-Fi
5.2.1 Market Overview
5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.3 WPAN
5.3.1 Market Overview
5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.4 WiMAX
5.4.1 Market Overview
5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.5 WWAN
5.5.1 Market Overview
5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
6. Wireless Health Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Market Overview
6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.3 Hardware
6.3.1 Market Overview
6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Market Overview
6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
7. Wireless Health Market, By End-User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Providers
7.2.1 Market Overview
7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.3 Payers
7.3.1 Market Overview
7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.4 Patients/Individuals
7.4.1 Market Overview
7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
8. Wireless Health Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Patient-specific
8.2.1 Market Overview
8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
8.3 Physiological Monitoring
8.3.1 Market Overview
8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
8.4 Patient Communication and Support
8.4.1 Market Overview
8.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
8.5 Provider/Payer-specific
8.5.1 Market Overview
8.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
9. Wireless Health Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 North America Wireless Health, By Technology
9.2.2 North America Wireless Health, By Component
9.2.3 North America Wireless Health, By End-User
9.2.4 North America Wireless Health, By Application
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Europe Wireless Health, By Technology
9.3.2 Europe Wireless Health, By Component
9.3.3 Europe Wireless Health, By End-User
9.3.4 Europe Wireless Health, By Application
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Health, By Technology
9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Health, By Component
9.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Health, By End-User
9.4.4 Asia-Pacific Wireless Health, By Application
9.5 Rest of the World
9.5.1 Rest of the World Wireless Health, By Technology
9.5.2 Rest of the World Wireless Health, By Component
9.5.3 Rest of the World Wireless Health, By End-User
9.5.4 Rest of the World Wireless Health, By Application
10. Competitive Insights
10.1 Key Insights
10.2 Company Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Outlook
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 New Product Development
10.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
10.3.5 Others
11. Company Profiles
(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)
11.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
11.2 AT &T, Inc.
11.3 Cerner Corporation
11.4 Omron Corporation
11.5 Philips Healthcare
11.6 Verizon Communications, Inc
11.7 Qualcomm, Inc
11.8 Aerohive Networks, Inc
11.9 Vocera Communications, Inc
11.10 Alcatel-Lucent
11.11 Siemens A.G
11.12 GE Healthcare
11.13 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.14 Polar Electro
11.15 Nihon Kohden
11.16 Mckesson Corporation
