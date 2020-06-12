Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020-2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Tpee Market Size By Type (Injection Molding Grade, Extrusion Grade, Blow Molding Grade), By Application (Automotive Industry, Industrial Products, Consumer Products), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024”.

The global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) market will grow by US$ 2.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.1% in the given forecast period.

Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) is a block copolymer who contains a hard segment of polyester and a soft segment of polyether; wherein the amorphous is formed from the soft segment of polyether and the uncrystallized polyester. Micro-crystals play a role as physical crosslinking points formed from the hard segment of the polyester. Thermoplastic polyester elastomer has the rubber elasticity and strength of engineering plastics. Soft segment gives it flexibility to make it like rubber; hard segment assigns the processing properties which makes it like plastic.

Rising substitution of thermosets and other conventionally heavy materials such as metals and wood is expected to remain a key driving factor for the industry over the forecast period.

The global Tpee market is segregated on the basis of Type as Injection Molding Grade, Extrusion Grade, Blow Molding Grade, and Others. Based on Application the global Tpee market is segmented in Automotive Industry, Industrial Products, Consumer Products, and Others.

The global Tpee market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Tpee market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Celanese, SK Chemicals, LG Chem, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical, DSM, Toyobo, Taiwan Changchun, Jiangyin Hetron, DowDuPont, and others are among the major players in the global Tpee market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Tpee Market has been segmented as below:

Tpee Market, By Type

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Grade

Blow Molding Grade

Others

Tpee Market, By Application

Automotive Industry

Industrial Products

Consumer Products

Others

Tpee Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Tpee Market, By Company

Celanese

SK Chemicals

LG Chem

SABIC

Mitsubishi Chemical

DSM

Toyobo

Taiwan Changchun

Jiangyin Hetron

DowDuPont

The report covers:

Global Tpee market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Tpee market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Tpee market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Tpee market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Tpee market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Celanese, SK Chemicals, LG Chem, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical, DSM, Toyobo, Taiwan Changchun, Jiangyin Hetron, DowDuPont, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Tpee industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Tpee market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Tpee Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Injection Molding Grade

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Extrusion Grade

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Blow Molding Grade

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Market Overview

5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Tpee Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive Industry

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Industrial Products

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Consumer Products

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Overview

6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Tpee Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Tpee, By Type

7.2.2 North America Tpee, By Application

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Tpee, By Type

7.3.2 Europe Tpee, By Application

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Tpee, By Type

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Tpee, By Application

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Rest of the World Tpee, By Type

7.5.2 Rest of the World Tpee, By Application

8. Competitive Insights

8.1 Key Insights

8.2 Company Market Share Analysis

8.3 Strategic Outlook

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.3.2 New Product Development

8.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

8.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

8.3.5 Others

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Celanese

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.1.3 Financial Overview

9.1.4 Recent Developments

9.2 SK Chemicals

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.2.3 Financial Overview

9.2.4 Recent Developments

9.3 LG Chem

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.3.3 Financial Overview

9.3.4 Recent Developments

9.4 SABIC

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.4.3 Financial Overview

9.4.4 Recent Developments

9.5 Mitsubishi Chemical

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.5.3 Financial Overview

9.5.4 Recent Developments

9.6 DSM

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.6.3 Financial Overview

9.6.4 Recent Developments

9.7 Toyobo

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.7.3 Financial Overview

9.7.4 Recent Developments

9.8 Taiwan Changchun

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.8.3 Financial Overview

9.8.4 Recent Developments

9.9 Jiangyin Hetron

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.9.3 Financial Overview

9.9.4 Recent Developments

9.10 DowDuPont

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.10.3 Financial Overview

9.10.4 Recent Developments

