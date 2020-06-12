Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020-2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size By End User (Hospitals, Clinics), By Component (Software, Hardware [Scanner], Service), By Technology (Barcode, RFID), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024”.

The global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market will grow by US$ 415 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 14% in the given forecast period.

Surgical instrument tracking system is a combination of latest scanning technology and application software for inventory management. It provides comprehensive surgical instrument management solution and allows the user in full control of a surgical inventory. Surgical instrument tracking systems provides the smart alerts when assets require any kind of maintenance and removes unnecessary costly attention based upon the use.

Growth of surgical instrument tracking systems is anticipated to experience a huge demand with increasing surgical procedures worldwide owing to the necessity for faster information technology systems and inventory management in hospitals. For healthcare personnel ensuring patient’s safety, tracking the status of surgical devices and improvement in quality of care has become extremely important aspects which is also boosting the demand of surgical instrument tracking systems.

The global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market is segregated on the basis of End User as Hospitals and Clinics. Based on Component the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market is segmented in Software, Hardware [Scanner], and Service. Based on Technology the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market is segmented in Barcode and RFID.

The global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Haldor Advanced Technologies Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Materials Management Microsystems Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Censis Technologies Inc., Getinge Group, Xerafy, and others are among the major players in the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market has been segmented as below:

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market, By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market, By Component

Software

Hardware [Scanner]

Service

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market, By Technology

Barcode

RFID

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market, By Company

Haldor Advanced Technologies Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Materials Management Microsystems Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Censis Technologies Inc.

Getinge Group

Xerafy

The report covers:

Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Haldor Advanced Technologies Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Materials Management Microsystems Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Censis Technologies Inc., Getinge Group, Xerafy, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

