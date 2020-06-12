Styrene Block Copolymers Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020-2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Styrene Block Copolymers Market Size By Type (Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene, Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene, Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers), By Application (Bookbinding, Disposables And Furniture, Footwear, Packaging.), By End User (XApplication C), XApplication C), XApplication C), XApplication C), XApplication C), XApplication C), XApplication C), XApplication C), XApplication C), XApplication C), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

The global styrene block copolymers Market will grow by US$ 6.8 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.8% in the given forecast period.

Styrenic butadiene copolymers represent a versatile family of resins for adhesive and sealant development. Formulations prepared with SBC resin as a base polymer offer a unique combination of properties and find applications in diverse markets. Various SBC properties such as crystal clarity, design versatility, high resistance, excellent thermal stability, and sterilizability by gamma irradiation, ethylene oxide gas, and mutagenic or irritant potential are anticipated to favor the demand for styrenic block copolymers (SBCs).

Recent developments in the manufacturing and construction sectors are likely to drive the demand for the styrenic block copolymer in various application segments. Increasing use of environment friendly and energy saving products is also expected to influence the market positively.

The global Styrene Block Copolymers market is segregated on the basis of Type as Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene, Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene, and Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers. Based on Application the global Styrene Block Copolymers market is segmented in Bookbinding, Disposables And Furniture, Footwear, and Packaging.

The global Styrene Block Copolymers market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Styrene Block Copolymers market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Eastman Chemical Company, LG Chemicals, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Chevron Phillips Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, BASF SE, Zeon Corporation., Versalis S.p.A., Ineos Styrolution, Denka, and others are among the major players in the global Styrene Block Copolymers market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Styrene Block Copolymers Market has been segmented as below:

Styrene Block Copolymers Market, By Type

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene

Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene

Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers

Styrene Block Copolymers Market, By Application

Bookbinding

Disposables and Furniture

Footwear

Packaging.

Styrene Block Copolymers Market, By End User

Styrene Block Copolymers Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Styrene Block Copolymers Market, By Company

Eastman Chemical Company

LG Chemicals

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chevron Phillips Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation

BASF SE

Zeon Corporation.

Versalis S.p.A.

Ineos Styrolution

Denka

The report covers:

Global Styrene Block Copolymers market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Styrene Block Copolymers market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Styrene Block Copolymers market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Styrene Block Copolymers market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Styrene Block Copolymers market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Eastman Chemical Company, LG Chemicals, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Chevron Phillips Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, BASF SE, Zeon Corporation., Versalis S.p.A., Ineos Styrolution, Denka, and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Styrene Block Copolymers Market, By Type

6. Styrene Block Copolymers Market, By Application

7. Styrene Block Copolymers Market, By End User

8. Styrene Block Copolymers Market, By Geography

9. Competitive Insights

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Eastman Chemical Company

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Recent Developments

10.2 LG Chemicals

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Recent Developments

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Recent Developments

10.4 Chevron Phillips Corporation

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Recent Developments

10.5 China Petrochemical Corporation

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Recent Developments

10.6 BASF SE

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Recent Developments

10.7 Zeon Corporation.

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Recent Developments

10.8 Versalis S.p.A.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Recent Developments

10.9 Ineos Styrolution

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.9.3 Financial Overview

10.9.4 Recent Developments

10.10 Denka

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.10.3 Financial Overview

10.10.4 Recent Developments

