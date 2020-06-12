Steam Autoclaves Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Steam Autoclaves Market Size By Technology (Gravity Displacement, Pre-vacuum, Steam Flush Pressure Pulse), By Product (Table Top, Vertical, Horizontal, Floor Standing, High Pressure), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Healthcare Organizations, Academics and Research Institutes, Other End Users), By Application (Medical, Dental, Laboratory), Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025.

Steam autoclaves are the devices that use heat and pressure to neutralize the pathogens and effects, steam autoclaves create superheated steam that effectively kills micro-organisms and spongy spores, sterilize labware, instruments, media, and reagents. Autoclave are often defining as a pressure chamber which is employed to hold out industrial processes requiring elevated temperature and pressure different from ambient atmospheric pressure. Steam autoclaves are utilized in medical industry to sterilize the equipment’s before using them.

Sterilizing equipment’s is that the standard and mandatory practice within the healthcare industry to avoid and reduce the danger of infection. The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is fuelling the expansion of the worldwide Steam Autoclaves Market. Hospitals are boosting their infection control protocols to avoid or destroy hospital-acquired infections for the patient and hospital staff’s safety is driving demand for steam autoclaves. Moreover, stringent government regulations for medical device manufacturing, challenging the market growth.

The global Steam Autoclaves market is segregated on the basis of Technology as Gravity Displacement, Pre-vacuum, and Steam Flush Pressure Pulse. Based on Product the global Steam Autoclaves market is segmented in Table Top, Vertical, Horizontal, Floor Standing, and High Pressure. Based on End User the global Steam Autoclaves market is segmented in Hospitals and Clinics, Healthcare Organizations, Academics and Research Institutes, and Other End Users.

Based on Application, the global Steam Autoclaves market is segmented in Medical, Dental, Laboratory, and Others.

The global Steam Autoclaves market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Steam Autoclaves market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Belimed, BMM Weston Ltd., Getinge AB, LTE Scientific Ltd, PHC Corporation, Priorclave Ltd., Tuttnauer, STERIS plc, Astell Scientific, ZIRBUS technology GmbH, and others are among the major players in the global Steam Autoclaves market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Steam Autoclaves Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gravity Displacement

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Pre-vacuum

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Steam Flush Pressure Pulse

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Steam Autoclaves Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Table Top

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Vertical

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Horizontal

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Floor Standing

6.5.1 Market Overview

6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 High Pressure

6.6.1 Market Overview

6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Steam Autoclaves Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals and Clinics

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Healthcare Organizations

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Academics and Research Institutes

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Other End Users

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Steam Autoclaves Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Medical

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Dental

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Laboratory

8.4.1 Market Overview

8.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Overview

8.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

9. Steam Autoclaves Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America Steam Autoclaves, By Technology

9.2.2 North America Steam Autoclaves, By Product

9.2.3 North America Steam Autoclaves, By End User

9.2.4 North America Steam Autoclaves, By Application

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Europe Steam Autoclaves, By Technology

9.3.2 Europe Steam Autoclaves, By Product

9.3.3 Europe Steam Autoclaves, By End User

9.3.4 Europe Steam Autoclaves, By Application

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Asia-Pacific Steam Autoclaves, By Technology

9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Steam Autoclaves, By Product

9.4.3 Asia-Pacific Steam Autoclaves, By End User

9.4.4 Asia-Pacific Steam Autoclaves, By Application

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Rest of the World Steam Autoclaves, By Technology

9.5.2 Rest of the World Steam Autoclaves, By Product

9.5.3 Rest of the World Steam Autoclaves, By End User

9.5.4 Rest of the World Steam Autoclaves, By Application

10. Competitive Insights

10.1 Key Insights

10.2 Company Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Outlook

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 New Product Development

10.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

10.3.5 Others

11. Company Profiles

(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)

11.1 Belimed

11.2 BMM Weston Ltd.

11.3 Getinge AB

11.4 LTE Scientific Ltd

11.5 PHC Corporation

11.6 Priorclave Ltd.

11.7 Tuttnauer

11.8 STERIS plc

11.9 Astell Scientific

11.10 ZIRBUS technology GmbH

11.11 Accumax India

11.12 Consolidated Sterilizer Systems

11.13 MATACHANA GROUP

11.14 Sterigenics International LLC

11.15 Mar Cor Purification Inc.

11.16 Getinge Infection Control

11.17 Medisafe International

11.18 Eryigit Medical Devices

11.19 Panasonic

